These New Affordable Nordstrom Finds Pulled Me Out of My Winter Fashion Rut

25 under-$100 sweaters, denim, sneakers, and more for a mid-season refresh.

Brooke Knappenberger's avatar
By
published
in News
Fashion week attendee wears brown leather jacket, jeans and slicked bun hair
(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Is it just me, or is winter fashion starting to feel a little stale? There are only so many different ways I can style my sweaters, denim, and boots before I get bored, and I've gone through them all. I need to breathe fresh life into my winter capsule wardrobe, and the new under-$100 finds at Nordstrom are doing just that.

Nordstrom is my one-stop shop for everything on my mind, from the latest fashion trends to rich-looking basics. On my daily scroll, I spotted no shortage of sweater trends, elevated tops, and chic jackets to mix and match with the pieces I already own. There are also wintery dresses, trending sneakers, and of-the-moment denim to round out your seasonal wardrobe.

Ahead, I'm sharing all of the new arrivals at Nordstrom that made me stop dead in my tracks. The affordable finds below pulled me out of my winter style rut, and I'm sure they will do the same for you.

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.