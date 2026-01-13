These New Affordable Nordstrom Finds Pulled Me Out of My Winter Fashion Rut
25 under-$100 sweaters, denim, sneakers, and more for a mid-season refresh.
Is it just me, or is winter fashion starting to feel a little stale? There are only so many different ways I can style my sweaters, denim, and boots before I get bored, and I've gone through them all. I need to breathe fresh life into my winter capsule wardrobe, and the new under-$100 finds at Nordstrom are doing just that.
Nordstrom is my one-stop shop for everything on my mind, from the latest fashion trends to rich-looking basics. On my daily scroll, I spotted no shortage of sweater trends, elevated tops, and chic jackets to mix and match with the pieces I already own. There are also wintery dresses, trending sneakers, and of-the-moment denim to round out your seasonal wardrobe.
Ahead, I'm sharing all of the new arrivals at Nordstrom that made me stop dead in my tracks. The affordable finds below pulled me out of my winter style rut, and I'm sure they will do the same for you.
As a minimalist, I'm deeply obsessed with these neutral Adidas Sambas.
These chocolate brown loafers are a lot cooler than the other pairs in my closet.
A cool suede jacket like this one will instantly elevate your outfit.
Leave it to Reformation to give the humble white T-shirt an elegant twist.
I never knew how much I loved red and blue as a color combo until now.
Look like a fashion girl at the next wedding on your calendar with this pistachio green pick—the shade is a major winter 2026 color trend.
These leggings have the coolest details, like a drawstring waistband. I have them in blue, but now I need them in classic black.
I'm a firm believer that you can never have too many sweatpants, especially in the winter.
I'll always have a pair of classic black ballet flats in my footwear collection.
Imagine all of the different ways you can layer with this cardigan in your rotation.
Plaid is the print to try this winter.
When you're bored of basic black pumps, chocolate-cherry red is the shade to try next.
Pair these jeans with a white blouse for an easy, yet polished look.
From the trending pink color to its silhouette, everything about this vest is adorable.
If you want to look chic this winter, leather gloves are a must.
Made from an elevated, swishy material, these pants will keep you looking put-together and comfortable at the airport.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.