Is it just me, or is winter fashion starting to feel a little stale? There are only so many different ways I can style my sweaters, denim, and boots before I get bored, and I've gone through them all. I need to breathe fresh life into my winter capsule wardrobe, and the new under-$100 finds at Nordstrom are doing just that.

Nordstrom is my one-stop shop for everything on my mind, from the latest fashion trends to rich-looking basics. On my daily scroll, I spotted no shortage of sweater trends, elevated tops, and chic jackets to mix and match with the pieces I already own. There are also wintery dresses, trending sneakers, and of-the-moment denim to round out your seasonal wardrobe.

Ahead, I'm sharing all of the new arrivals at Nordstrom that made me stop dead in my tracks. The affordable finds below pulled me out of my winter style rut, and I'm sure they will do the same for you.

