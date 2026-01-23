I Asked My New York Friends How to Beat the Cold Front—These Are Their Winter Fashion Essentials
21 under-$100 sweaters, hats, gloves, and more for beating the chill.
In case you missed it, a major winter storm, complete with arctic air and snow, will soon be making its way across the country. I, for one, am not prepared—at least my wardrobe isn't. I'm not trying to overhaul my entire closet, though, so I polled all of my New York friends on their affordable fashion essentials for surviving the cold front, and they did not disappoint.
For starters, cashmere sweaters are a must for warm, layered outfits. To really play it safe, I'm adding cashmere scarves, gloves, and hats to my shopping list, too. I was also told that Uniqlo's Heattech line, known for its thin, yet heat-retaining feel, is a godsend for New York City winters. And after reading the raving review of Gap's CashSoft collection from MC's fashion commerce editor, Julia Marzovilla, it made my list, too.
If you, too, are in preparation mode ahead of the upcoming storm, I've got your wardrobe covered with the cold-front essentials below. These are picks that are sure to keep you warm and cozy, and the best part is that they all ring in under $100.
It girls have found endless ways to style a triangle scarf, from over their heads to tied over coats, so you'll get plenty of wear out of this find.
This Nordstrom brand cashmere sweater comes with hundreds of raving five-star reviews.
These leggings are so cozy, you may never want to take them off.
This V-neck sweater was practically made for layering under white T-shirts.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.