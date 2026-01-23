In case you missed it, a major winter storm, complete with arctic air and snow, will soon be making its way across the country. I, for one, am not prepared—at least my wardrobe isn't. I'm not trying to overhaul my entire closet, though, so I polled all of my New York friends on their affordable fashion essentials for surviving the cold front, and they did not disappoint.

For starters, cashmere sweaters are a must for warm, layered outfits. To really play it safe, I'm adding cashmere scarves, gloves, and hats to my shopping list, too. I was also told that Uniqlo's Heattech line, known for its thin, yet heat-retaining feel, is a godsend for New York City winters. And after reading the raving review of Gap's CashSoft collection from MC's fashion commerce editor, Julia Marzovilla, it made my list, too.

If you, too, are in preparation mode ahead of the upcoming storm, I've got your wardrobe covered with the cold-front essentials below. These are picks that are sure to keep you warm and cozy, and the best part is that they all ring in under $100.