One notable name appeared to sit out of the outfit-change trend that swept the 2025 Grammys fashion circuit: Taylor Swift. While Sabrina Carpenter traded her powder blue JW Anderson gown for a champagne glitter number, and Miley Cyrus flitted between three LBDs, Swift committed to her red corset mini dress by Vivienne Westwood for the entire night.

A Grammys after-party dress just wasn't in the cards for the singer, who was only celebrating her peers after The Tortured Poets Department went un-awarded at the Feb. 2 ceremony. At least, that's what I thought until I checked X (formerly known as Twitter) two days later.

Taylor Swift arrived at the 2025 Grammys in a Vivienne Westwood dress, Casadei heels, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shortly after making the 2025 Grammys best dressed list, the fan account @swifferupdates posted a photo that appeared to show Swift in her second "Bejeweled" look of the night. Instead of her ruby red Vivienne Westwood dress and "T" charm, stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer swapped in a silver mini dress with just as much shine. It's hard to tell what else was going on with the cut, color, and overall silhouette—in the fan's excitement, the outfit snap is completely blurry. But Taylor Swift fashion expert Sarah Chapelle, author of Taylor Swift Style, was able to track down the exact style.

Swift's after-party dress was a past-season Gucci find—like Vivienne Westwood, another designer she's worn repeatedly throughout her Tortured Poets (and loud luxury) era. The dress retailed for $3,800 and featured an all-over GG print knit with glitter.

A short wait later, more photos gave extra insight into Swift's after-party dress. Selfies of the "Fortnight" singer and other artists showed off a square neckline set with dainty bows on each shoulder. She also appeared to pull her curls back into a low bun.

Swift's red carpet fashion moment had looked like a major break from her Tortured Poets-era style—it was an injection of "screaming color" after months (and months) of somber black corsets and neutral styling. Her star-spangled, silver Gucci Grammys after-party dress took the dazzling narrative a step further.

There was another confirmed outerwear update during the nearly four-hour award ceremony. Taylor Swift caught, and immediately pulled on, a black tuxedo jacket Janelle Monáe wore during her Quincy Jones tribute performance. She draped it over her dress to dance in the audience and take photos with stars like Coco Jones and Chappell Roan for the rest of the ceremony.

Swift posed with Coco Jones and Chappell Roan while wearing a tuxedo jacket over her dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The rest of the Taylor Swift Grammys after-party dress mystery—namely, which shoes she paired it with and whether she had a second "T" charm—won't be solved until the singer (or her friends) share photos themselves. That's how fans learned what Swift wore for her joint birthday and Eras Tour wrap party, after all.

Swift's next big fashion moment will be much easier to spot. The star is expected to attend the Super Bowl on Feb. 9 in support of her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Trust that she'll come decked out in her shiniest Chiefs game outfit of the season.