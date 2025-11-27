Trust Me: Cashmere Sweater Deals This Good Won’t Make It to Black Friday

As a shopping editor, everyone is asking me about the best fashion deals to shop before Black Friday. If I’m honest, I just keep recommending one thing: cashmere sweaters.

My mom taught me the importance of having a solid rotation of knits, so I’m passing that knowledge to you. So, I found the best cashmere deals on both sweaters and accessories that you can buy now and add to your own lineup. The discounted options on my list hail from my favorite brands, like Everlane, Madewell, and J.Crew; there are a ton hidden in Nordstrom’s massive early Black Friday sale (many of which hail from its best-selling in-house label), if you prefer a one-and-done shopping experience.

The deals are only just heating up, with many more are still to come this week and weekend, so I’ll be updating this selection as the Black Friday discounts continue on. Make sure to check back for the latest.

The Best Cashmere Deals at a Glance

Shop Cashmere Sweaters on Sale

Shop Cashmere Accessories on Sale

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors