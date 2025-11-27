Trust Me: Cashmere Sweater Deals This Good Won’t Make It to Black Friday
I'm obsessed.
As a shopping editor, everyone is asking me about the best fashion deals to shop before Black Friday. If I’m honest, I just keep recommending one thing: cashmere sweaters.
My mom taught me the importance of having a solid rotation of knits, so I’m passing that knowledge to you. So, I found the best cashmere deals on both sweaters and accessories that you can buy now and add to your own lineup. The discounted options on my list hail from my favorite brands, like Everlane, Madewell, and J.Crew; there are a ton hidden in Nordstrom’s massive early Black Friday sale (many of which hail from its best-selling in-house label), if you prefer a one-and-done shopping experience.
The deals are only just heating up, with many more are still to come this week and weekend, so I’ll be updating this selection as the Black Friday discounts continue on. Make sure to check back for the latest.
The Best Cashmere Deals at a Glance
- Best Cashmere Sweater on Sale: Nordstrom Cashmere Crewneck Sweater (Was $149), $100
- Best Cashmere Accessory on Sale: J.Crew Striped Wool-Cashmere Blend Bandana, (Was $148), $100
- Best Under-$100 Cashmere Find: Caslon Cashmere Crewneck Sweater (Was $129), $77
Shop Cashmere Sweaters on Sale
Everlane's Black Friday sale is one of my favorites. Case in point: this discounted stripy knit.
Reformation's Black Friday sale is chock-full of best-selling cashmere finds—this is one of my faves.
Shop Cashmere Accessories on Sale
Triangle scarves are trending, and this oversized edition is a fun play on the look.
Get a pre-layered look with this find hidden in J.Crew's early Black Friday sale.
