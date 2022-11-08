Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Every year when Black Friday rolls around, there are a few brands that I just know that I’m going to shop. These are the brands I browse during the remaining 11 months of the year, making a list of pieces that I’m going to invest in when prices plummet after Thanksgiving. One of the brands topping my list year after year? Everlane (opens in new tab). The brand has become known across the internet for their amazing Black Friday sales, so it’s only fair that I share the news with you. And while everyone’s favorite shopping holiday is still a few weeks away, Everlane shared their sale details with me a little early. So, here’s everything I know about the Everlane Black Friday Sale 2022.
The sale will officially begin on Tuesday, November 22 and will run through Monday, November 28 (a.k.a. Cyber Monday). The sustainable fashion brand will be offering 40 percent off select styles from their Perform and Track collections, as well as their best-in-class sweaters, teddy fleeces, as well as their ReNew outerwear and denim ranges. Better yet, the brand will be donating $1 per order to benefit TreePeople, a Southern California-based organization that has inspired and galvanized local communities to learn about and care for their environment through reforestation, rainwater harvesting, and more for more than 40 years.
Ahead, shop some of our favorite items from Everlane's site in anticipation of the sale—and be sure to check back here once the sale starts.
I'm a recent convert to Everlane's denim selection, and I'm not entirely sure what I was waiting for. I love high-rise pair of jeans, so this “Way-High” style is very obviously up my alley. It’s available to shop in women’s sizes 23 through 35 and in two inseam different lengths, plus they have just enough stretch courtesy of the inclusion of 2% elastane. The other 98% is made from organic cotton, so they keep their shape in the best way.
You have enough neutral sweaters—go for the bright striped version this winter instead. This one is definitely on the bolder side, but it pairs perfectly with your favorite pair of jeans. If you insist on wearing neutrals this winter, I’m happy to report that it’s also available in shades like dark gray, mustard yellow, and oat beige. The oversized fit is super easy to style, and it’s made from a blend of alpaca and Merino wool that won’t itch.
How cozy does this under-$100 pullover look? You can shop it in five shades such as this maroon color, an olive hue, and a on-trend camel colorway. Keeping with Everlane’s sustainable mission, this pullover is made of 100 percent recycled polyester. “I’m glad I sized up! Normally a small but wanted a looser fit so purchased a medium,” wrote one reviewer, noting that it is “Very cozy and great color for Fall.”
If your old sweatpants are looking worse for wear, check out this pair of retro-feeling joggers that come in a bright green that will certainly add some life to your athleisure collection. If Kelly green isn’t your favorite, they also come in three other neutral shades, including black and a light heather gray. Another bonus? This pair of pants is also certified organic by the Global Organic Textile Standard. They run a little short, so they’re also great if you’re on the petite side and struggle with finding the perfect pair of sweats.
For the perfect fall hoodie, I recommend investing in this chic half-zip option from the brand’s Track range. Available in four neutral colors and one bright green (the same shade as the above joggers), it's just heavy enough to add warmth but breathable enough to keep you from overheating. You can shop it now in sizes XXS through XL. Like the rest of Everlane's Track range, this ever-so-slightly cropped sweatshirt is certified organic according to the Global Organic Textile Standard.
Julia Marzovilla is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire covering all things fashion, beauty, and entertainment. Offline, she’s most likely browsing the web for another pair of black boots or listening to music too loudly—often at the same time.
-
The 10 Best Nordstrom Black Friday Deals and Sales of 2022
Nordstrom's Early Black Friday Sale Includes My Favorite Bra from True & Co
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 16 Best Sex Toys for Beginners
If you don't start somewhere, you'll never know how to finish.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
The Best Loafers for Women, Hands Down
The closet staple is trending this season.
By Julia Marzovilla