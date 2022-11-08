Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Every year when Black Friday rolls around, there are a few brands that I just know that I’m going to shop. These are the brands I browse during the remaining 11 months of the year, making a list of pieces that I’m going to invest in when prices plummet after Thanksgiving. One of the brands topping my list year after year? Everlane (opens in new tab). The brand has become known across the internet for their amazing Black Friday sales, so it’s only fair that I share the news with you. And while everyone’s favorite shopping holiday is still a few weeks away, Everlane shared their sale details with me a little early. So, here’s everything I know about the Everlane Black Friday Sale 2022.

The sale will officially begin on Tuesday, November 22 and will run through Monday, November 28 (a.k.a. Cyber Monday). The sustainable fashion brand will be offering 40 percent off select styles from their Perform and Track collections, as well as their best-in-class sweaters, teddy fleeces, as well as their ReNew outerwear and denim ranges. Better yet, the brand will be donating $1 per order to benefit TreePeople , a Southern California-based organization that has inspired and galvanized local communities to learn about and care for their environment through reforestation, rainwater harvesting, and more for more than 40 years.

Ahead, shop some of our favorite items from Everlane's site in anticipation of the sale—and be sure to check back here once the sale starts.

(opens in new tab) Everlane The Way-High® Jean $98 at Everlane (opens in new tab) $98 (opens in new tab) at Everlane (opens in new tab) $98 (opens in new tab) at Everlane (opens in new tab) I'm a recent convert to Everlane's denim selection, and I'm not entirely sure what I was waiting for. I love high-rise pair of jeans, so this “Way-High” style is very obviously up my alley. It’s available to shop in women’s sizes 23 through 35 and in two inseam different lengths, plus they have just enough stretch courtesy of the inclusion of 2% elastane. The other 98% is made from organic cotton, so they keep their shape in the best way.

(opens in new tab) Everlane The SuperFuzz Alpaca Oversized Crew $200 at Everlane (opens in new tab) You have enough neutral sweaters—go for the bright striped version this winter instead. This one is definitely on the bolder side, but it pairs perfectly with your favorite pair of jeans. If you insist on wearing neutrals this winter, I’m happy to report that it’s also available in shades like dark gray, mustard yellow, and oat beige. The oversized fit is super easy to style, and it’s made from a blend of alpaca and Merino wool that won’t itch.

(opens in new tab) The ReNew Fleece Raglan Sweatshirt $78 at Everlane (opens in new tab) How cozy does this under-$100 pullover look? You can shop it in five shades such as this maroon color, an olive hue, and a on-trend camel colorway. Keeping with Everlane’s sustainable mission, this pullover is made of 100 percent recycled polyester. “I’m glad I sized up! Normally a small but wanted a looser fit so purchased a medium,” wrote one reviewer, noting that it is “Very cozy and great color for Fall.”

(opens in new tab) Everlane The Track Jogger $78 at Everlane (opens in new tab) If your old sweatpants are looking worse for wear, check out this pair of retro-feeling joggers that come in a bright green that will certainly add some life to your athleisure collection. If Kelly green isn’t your favorite, they also come in three other neutral shades, including black and a light heather gray. Another bonus? This pair of pants is also certified organic by the Global Organic Textile Standard. They run a little short, so they’re also great if you’re on the petite side and struggle with finding the perfect pair of sweats.