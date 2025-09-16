I Plan on Living in These Affordable Fall Dresses From Anthropologie

25 under-$200 picks I'm choosing when I don't know what to wear.

Some days, putting together a fall outfit feels like a chore. That's why I like to keep a full stock of easy fall dresses in my closet. They make for a one-and-done outfit whenever I'm lacking the energy to style a full look—I can simply throw on my go-to seasonal boots and a trusted fall jacket, and I'm ready to go. With this in mind, I'll be shopping for my fall dresses exclusively at Anthropologie from now on.

Anthropologie is the ultimate destination for boho-inspired fall trends, so I'm not surprised I fell in love with the retailer's dress offerings. From the viral Tobie dresses to autumnal wedding guest looks, I found so many obsession-worthy frocks for every occasion. My picks tap into the biggest fall fashion trends, too, including suede pieces and leading seasonal colors and prints. The best part? Each one rings in at $200 or under.

Without further ado, keep scrolling to shop the very best fall dresses at Anthropologie. These are affordable pieces you'll turn to again and again this season because they make getting dressed a breeze.

