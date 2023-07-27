I Combed Through J.Crew's New August Collection—These 15 Pieces Are Going In My Cart

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Another season, another J.Crew collection I can’t get enough of. The brand behind my favorite spring and summer drops is back with a new August collection, out July 25, and it’s filled with pieces that do away with my end-of-summer blues. Consider me excited for the fall season (and all the new clothes that come with it).

This new collection is full of classics that you can buy now and wear for seasons to come. The brand’s best-selling pieces like the Lady Jacket are revamped for transitional weather in trendy new colorways like a rich cobalt blue and in fresh fabrications like denim. These richer colors appear next to plenty of trendy metallic pieces that are sure to carry you into the festive season, where metallics like silver and gold practically read as neutrals.

Alongside the punchier colors and textures of the August collection are plenty of elevated basics—like cargo pants in classic colorways, iconic cashmere sweaters that you should always have in multiple, and party-ready dresses that can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Personal standouts for me include the slim-fitting sweater vest that is sure to be layered under my fall and winter coats and jackets.

There are over 400 pieces in the new collection for you to choose from, but I saved you the scrolling. Ahead, I’ve picked out 15 items that I'm adding to my cart.

Emilie Patch Pocket Sweater Lady Jacket $128 at J.Crew This rich cobalt blue shade is my favorite of the season so far. I like to think of it as an elevated, punchier neutral shade. It plays well with lighter, summery shades like khaki or white, but also can be styled with navy or black. The Lady Jacket is one of my favorite of J.Crew’s styles because it’s so sweet and so easy to style. I’m not someone who wears a ton of outwardly feminine items, but this one is great because I can wear it with cargo pants (also on this list) for a bit of balance.

Berkeley bucket bag in leather $198 at J.Crew An under-$200 bag that I can carry on an everyday basis? Consider me invested. This one comes in a pretty gold color that has captured my magpie heart. Reviewers are already obsessed with the black version from a previous season for it’s great quality. This the kind of bag that looks way pricier than it actually is. One thing to keep in mind is that it doesn’t have any interior pockets. But yes, it’s big enough to carry your laptop.

Rylie Caged-Toe Heels in Snake-Embossed Italian Leather Visit Site If gold isn't for you but you want to test out a metallic, you’re in luck—silver is everywhere this season. Celebrities like Dua Lipa have been loving to wear silver shoes as of late, so this pair of caged heels from the new collection is perfectly on-trend for the season ahead while keeping their timeless flair. The slender stiletto heel measures at 85mm—so roughly 3.5 inches— which means that they are very comfortable for wearing all night long.

Blazer-jacket in chino $158 at J.Crew This lightweight fall jacket from the new collection is the answer to making all of your summer dresses feel a little more fall-appropriate. It's made from 100 percent cotton and comes in two colors—this olive green and a lighter khaki shade. The slightly boxy shape is also ideal for layering over any array of sweaters as the weather outside begins to get a little colder, and the non-black neutral colors will inject some life into your darker-toned fall ensembles.

Midi Denim Skirt $148 at J.Crew It seemed like every fashion insider bought one (or several) denim maxi skirts this summer, resulting in the one-time classic piece taking over this summer as the official cool-girl option for easy warm-weather dressing. However, I love them for their end-of-summer and fall dressing appeal. This one comes in a really classic blue hue that's actually timeless, I prefer to style mine with black knee-high boots, heels, and white sneakers alike. You can shop it now in sizes 23 through 32.

Relaxed-Fit Tapered Cargo Pant $158 at J.Crew Cargo pants are continuing to trend for the season ahead, we promise. This pair from J.Crew comes in two colors (fun fact–they make a matching set with the jacket, also on this list). They're made from 100 percent cotton, are available in sizes 23 through 37, and have a high-rise fit. I live in my cargo pants when I don’t want to wear jeans but I still want to look put-together—you can wear them with a menswear-inspired oversized white T-shirt or with a trendy peplum-style top to match the rounded shape.

Crochet Cropped Cardigan Sweater $198 at J.Crew Speaking of lightweight summer sweaters, this (adorable) white and yellow cardigan is ideal for those who love to layer—or those who have an affinity for collecting cute-as-hell knitwear. It has a slightly more open knit that shows a little skin, but the sunny yellow buttons are a fresh update to the wardrobe staple. The cropped silhouette is also great for wearing with high-waisted jeans or trousers. Wear it now over slip dresses and then over a coordinating white turtleneck come fall and winter.

Collection Layered Slip Dress in Sheer Organza Visit Site I love pieces that make getting dressed that much easier. This slip-dress took the hard part out of the layering process by offering two very stylish slips on top of each other for a fun touch. Plus, they’re a little sheer, so they show a touch more skin than other, more traditional slip dresses on the market. I also prefer the straight-across neckline compared to the classic V-neck or scoop-neck options because they can be a little more office-appropriate if you layer them correctly.

Cashmere V-Neck Sweater-Vest $98 at J.Crew Sweater vests are the unsung hero of my fall wardrobe. I have a few high-necked ones, but this school-uniform-adjacent V-neck has caught my eye. It comes in a bunch of colors including this light tan, a berry red, a light sky blue, and a classic black. It's made from 100 percent cashmere so you know that it's going to be super soft and easy to wear. I love how the preppy piece looks with cool-girl pieces like slip skirts or black jeans.

Collection Limited-Edition Carolyn Slip Dress in Luster Crepe $198 at J.Crew Weddings don't just happen in the summer, people! This high-necked slip dress comes in three colors (including a soft white perfect if you’re the bride in question) and is available to shop in sizes 00 through 24. It's also wonderful to layer over other sheer layers or under any number of fall and winter jackets. It’s the kind of dress that makes a statement all on its own, but the brand also sells a variety of perfectly-coordinating accessories that come in the same color.

Zoe Strappy Flats in Satin $148 at J.Crew Ballet flats are my all-time favorite shoe right now, including this sweet pair of Mary Janes from J.Crew’s newest collection. They come in four colors and have a comfortable elastic strap across the top of your foot that won’t pinch, which makes them some of the *most* wearable shoes in my current collection. They don't come in half-sizes, sadly, but they do come in an edgier gold shade if the satin isn't for you. It’s like the fashion-girl equivalent of an actual ballet slipper.

New heritage Rollneck™ sweater $98 at J.Crew If you’re anything like me, you tend to forget to refresh your knitwear basics every season. I, for one, need a new turtleneck. However, I find that many traditional options come up too high neck and leave me feeling itchy and sweaty in areas I would prefer to not be sweaty in. This one from J.Crew has a slightly lower turtleneck design so that won’t happen. Plus, the boxier fit is great for days when getting dressed feels harder than normal.

Smocked Cotton Poplin Drop-Waist Dress in Dot Print $178 at J.Crew Smocked dresses are for every single season. This dotted version is bra-friendly, comes in solid black, and is available to shop in sizes XXS through 3X. The high neckline is also great for all different types of events, from the office to an after-work cocktail party or drinks date. You can also run the gamut when it comes to your accessories. I would personally style this dress with a pair of chunky black ankle boots to toughen it up a bit, but classic pumps or sneakers are just as cute.

Rollneck Sweater Shell $70 at J.Crew If you want the look of a layered turtleneck but not the overwhelming warmth on those in-between fall days, this turtleneck-style tank top is for you. It comes in black and white and retails for less than $75 apiece. The 100 percent cotton formulation is breathable even under layers, and you can shop it right now in sizes XXS through 3X. Swap out your normal white tank top for this one under your blazers this fall and winter seasons for a tad bit more warmth.