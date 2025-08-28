Fashion Girls Have Been Secretly Loving These Fall Must-Haves for Weeks
Consider your new-season shopping list complete.
Now that we're nearing the end of August, it's about time I officially transition my closet and beauty cabinet for the cooler weather. I'm on the hunt for fall trends and seasonal staples, such as sneakers and sweaters. My skincare routine could use an update with new beauty products as well. It seems like insiders are one step ahead of me, as they've already been wearing the It fall fashion and beauty finds for weeks now.
Take, for instance, the brown sneaker trend that street stylers in New York and Copenhagen have fallen in love with. Or, what about the indigo-blue jeans that Hailey Bieber has already co-signed? I'm this close to getting a pair for myself. On the beauty front, I'm finally treating myself to the buys I've been hearing non-stop buzz about, like Armani's Luminous Silk foundation and Byredo Alto Astral perfume, among many, many others.
If you, too, are curious to see what insiders are loving and wearing for fall, keep scrolling. This list features everything from trendy sweaters to brown blush, perfect for refreshing your fall style.
Bella Hadid loves these ballet sneakers, so naturally, I'm eyeing a pair for myself.
If you're looking for a waterline-friendly eyeliner, look no further than Victoria Beckham Beauty's. This ultra-creamy formula can do it all, from winged eyeliner to graphic shapes, plus it comes in 21 vibrant shades.
In case you didn't know, all of your favorite It girls will be wearing brown blush this fall. This shade is a favorite of Marie Claire's beauty writer, Ariel Baker, who says, "A few swipes of the powder on your face and you’ll see beautifully bronzed cheeks that almost look like they’ve been contoured."
Marie Claire's senior beauty editor, Samantha Holender, comes into the office with pretty, loose waves every day, and she finally revealed to me her secret: this curling iron. It says it stays true to its "Singlepass" name, and she can curl her whole head in about 10 minutes.
Dark-wash jeans will be the denim trend to wear this fall.
New York Fashion Week is just a few short weeks away, which means my daily step count is about to increase drastically. I'll be implementing a foot care routine with this mask after long days running around the city.
If you've ever wanted to steal Dua Lipa's style, here's your chance to grab her favorite sneakers at a discount.
If you're on the fence about which perfume to splurge on for fall, start with Quince's perfumes. Each one feels complex and luxurious, without the high price tag.
Armani's Luminous Silk is everything you could want in a liquid foundation, which is why every It girl I know has it in their makeup bag. It's buildable and breathable, easy to apply, and leaves the prettiest your-skin-but-better finish.
Free People cracked the code on how to make fall workwear cool.
Whoever said you can't wear white after Labor Day clearly didn't have these soft linen pants in their wardrobe.
If you're ready to commit to a new perfume for the season, might I suggest Byredo's Alto Astral? It's a favorite of Marie Claire's senior beauty writer, Danielle Jackson, who says, "I can appreciate that it doesn't fit strictly into the box of being a summer or fall scent and is something you can wear year-round. It's one that I'll 100 percent be adding to my collection."
Sagging skin is no match to this primer made for mature skin. It has an instant tightening effect so skin appears smoother under makeup. You have to see the before-and-after photos to understand its magic.
Cooler weather also means drier air—don't let your skin suffer with this serum in your beauty routine. This serum offers an immediate hydration boost while promoting more supple skin over time.
These take the cake for the coolest sweatpants on the market.
Upgrade your fall beauty routine in one fell swoop with this set. It includes a cult-favorite moisturizer with SPF to keep you protected during the day, and a night cream to help smooth wrinkles and fine lines while you sleep.
