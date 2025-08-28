Fashion Girls Have Been Secretly Loving These Fall Must-Haves for Weeks

Consider your new-season shopping list complete.

Now that we're nearing the end of August, it's about time I officially transition my closet and beauty cabinet for the cooler weather. I'm on the hunt for fall trends and seasonal staples, such as sneakers and sweaters. My skincare routine could use an update with new beauty products as well. It seems like insiders are one step ahead of me, as they've already been wearing the It fall fashion and beauty finds for weeks now.

Take, for instance, the brown sneaker trend that street stylers in New York and Copenhagen have fallen in love with. Or, what about the indigo-blue jeans that Hailey Bieber has already co-signed? I'm this close to getting a pair for myself. On the beauty front, I'm finally treating myself to the buys I've been hearing non-stop buzz about, like Armani's Luminous Silk foundation and Byredo Alto Astral perfume, among many, many others.

If you, too, are curious to see what insiders are loving and wearing for fall, keep scrolling. This list features everything from trendy sweaters to brown blush, perfect for refreshing your fall style.

