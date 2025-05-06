Sorry Everyone, Zoë Kravitz Has Skipped the 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet

US actress Zoe Kravitz arrives for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York. - This year&#039;s Met Gala has a distinctively youthful imprint, hosted by singer Billie Eilish, actor Timothee Chalamet, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis star Naomi Osaka, none of them older than 25. The 2021 theme is &quot;In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.&quot;
(Image credit: Getty Images)
At Vogue's annual Met Gala, there are several occurrences that can always be counted upon: Rihanna will arrive late, someone will debut a shocking hairstyle, a new couple will make their debut, and Zoë Kravitz will wear a column dress. Though Riri stuck to tradition, Kravitz went for a shocking change-up—skipping not only her most trusted silhouette, but the event all together.

This year, the Blink Twice director and actor RSVPed "no" to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's May 5 soirée. Even among opulent outfits from stars like Dua Lipa, Lupita Nyong’o, and Gigi Hadid, Kravitz's absence was easily one of the most surprising moments of the entire evening.

She hasn't attended the Met Gala since 2021, making "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" her fourth absence in a row. Even so, Kravitz has been using her time wisely. The star has continued to hit her column dress quota on various red carpets across the globe. But after years of consistent wear, it appears that she has finally run out of slim-fit options to choose from.

Zoë Kravitz attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

Zoë Kravitz attends the 2019 Met Gala, celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A Met Gala regular, Kravitz has been attending the Costume Institute Benefit for almost two decades. She RSVPed to her first-ever Met Gala in 2008 and has worn a slim-fit column dress almost every year since then. At this point, it's basically fashion gospel.

And since we didn't get a look this year, let's take a stroll through some of her previous Met Gala 'fits. Warning: lots of column dresses, ahead.

Zoë Kravitz attends the 2021 Met Gala benefit "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.

Zoë Kravitz attends the 2021 Met Gala benefit, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoë Kravitz attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

Zoë Kravitz attends the 2017 "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Met Gala.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoë Kravitz attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City

Zoë Kravitz attends the 2018 Met Gala, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kravitz hasn't publicly commented on her alternative Met Gala Monday plans. So far, it appears she's been hanging out in New York City: borrowing capri pant outfits from Hailey Bieber and avoiding the spotlight.

Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

