Sorry Everyone, Zoë Kravitz Has Skipped the 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet
Diva down.
At Vogue's annual Met Gala, there are several occurrences that can always be counted upon: Rihanna will arrive late, someone will debut a shocking hairstyle, a new couple will make their debut, and Zoë Kravitz will wear a column dress. Though Riri stuck to tradition, Kravitz went for a shocking change-up—skipping not only her most trusted silhouette, but the event all together.
This year, the Blink Twice director and actor RSVPed "no" to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's May 5 soirée. Even among opulent outfits from stars like Dua Lipa, Lupita Nyong’o, and Gigi Hadid, Kravitz's absence was easily one of the most surprising moments of the entire evening.
She hasn't attended the Met Gala since 2021, making "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" her fourth absence in a row. Even so, Kravitz has been using her time wisely. The star has continued to hit her column dress quota on various red carpets across the globe. But after years of consistent wear, it appears that she has finally run out of slim-fit options to choose from.
A Met Gala regular, Kravitz has been attending the Costume Institute Benefit for almost two decades. She RSVPed to her first-ever Met Gala in 2008 and has worn a slim-fit column dress almost every year since then. At this point, it's basically fashion gospel.
And since we didn't get a look this year, let's take a stroll through some of her previous Met Gala 'fits. Warning: lots of column dresses, ahead.
Kravitz hasn't publicly commented on her alternative Met Gala Monday plans. So far, it appears she's been hanging out in New York City: borrowing capri pant outfits from Hailey Bieber and avoiding the spotlight.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
