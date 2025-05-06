At Vogue's annual Met Gala, there are several occurrences that can always be counted upon: Rihanna will arrive late, someone will debut a shocking hairstyle, a new couple will make their debut, and Zoë Kravitz will wear a column dress. Though Riri stuck to tradition, Kravitz went for a shocking change-up—skipping not only her most trusted silhouette, but the event all together.

This year, the Blink Twice director and actor RSVPed "no" to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's May 5 soirée. Even among opulent outfits from stars like Dua Lipa, Lupita Nyong’o, and Gigi Hadid, Kravitz's absence was easily one of the most surprising moments of the entire evening.

She hasn't attended the Met Gala since 2021, making "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" her fourth absence in a row. Even so, Kravitz has been using her time wisely. The star has continued to hit her column dress quota on various red carpets across the globe. But after years of consistent wear, it appears that she has finally run out of slim-fit options to choose from.

Zoë Kravitz attends the 2019 Met Gala, celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion." (Image credit: Getty Images)

A Met Gala regular, Kravitz has been attending the Costume Institute Benefit for almost two decades. She RSVPed to her first-ever Met Gala in 2008 and has worn a slim-fit column dress almost every year since then. At this point, it's basically fashion gospel.

And since we didn't get a look this year, let's take a stroll through some of her previous Met Gala 'fits. Warning: lots of column dresses, ahead.

Zoë Kravitz attends the 2021 Met Gala benefit, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoë Kravitz attends the 2017 "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoë Kravitz attends the 2018 Met Gala, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kravitz hasn't publicly commented on her alternative Met Gala Monday plans. So far, it appears she's been hanging out in New York City: borrowing capri pant outfits from Hailey Bieber and avoiding the spotlight.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors