Today's Top Stories
1
Beyoncé Came, Saw, and Conquered Coachella
2
Women Can't Be Paid Less Due to Salary History
3
10 Denim Pieces You Need For Spring
4
New Study Says You Share Brain Waves with Your BFF
5
Found: Your New Rainy-Day Wardrobe

Stormy Daniels Is Planning to Donate $130,000 to Planned Parenthood in Donald Trump's Name

Getty Images

Stormy Daniels has planned the ultimate slap in the face for President Donald Trump and his lawyer Michael Cohen if she wins her lawsuit against them. Daniels said she will donate $130,000—the exact amount she was paid to keep quiet—to Planned Parenthood.

Related Stories
Stormy Daniels Amends Trump Lawsuit
Seth Rogen Knew About Stormy Daniels' Affair
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

And the real kicker is, Daniels plans to donate the money in Trump and Cohen's name, she revealed during an interview with Penthouse Magazine. "I don't have shame. You can't bully me," she said.

In March, Daniels said she was revising her lawsuit to sue Cohen for defamation, specifically pointing to a statement he made earlier this year.

After a tape was leaked in 2016, Cohen reportedly paid Daniels $130,000 out of his own pocket, in exchange for her silence about her alleged year-long affair with the president. In January, Daniels decided she wanted out of the agreement she signed and sued Trump, claiming it was invalid because he never co-signed the documents.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Politics
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Support LGBT Rights
Krishanti Vignarajah Is Running for MD Governor
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Marie Claire sat down with Nikki Haley
Emma González Gets Candid at TED: Backstage Pass
Gayle King Grills Paul Ryan About Inclusivity
Duckworth Is First Sitting Senator to Give Birth
FDA Restricts Essure Birth Control Implant
Meet the Woman Fighting for Democracy in Thailand
Ivanka Trump Tried to Bribe Planned Parenthood
Shooting at YouTube's Headquarters in California