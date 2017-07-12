Behold: Meghan Markle Makes a Rare Public Appearance to Celebrate a 'Suits' Milestone

Ever since morphing from a mere mortal into Prince Harry's girlfriend, Meghan Markle has kept an extremely low profile. Meaning, minimal social posts (she hasn't hit Instagram since April), and few public appearances.

But the actress and potential-future-royal showed up at the Suits 100 episode party to celebrate the show that made her famous, and looked like she was having a total blast.

But um. You're probably wondering if Prince Harry came with.

#suits #suits100 #100thepisode @suits_usa A post shared by Eric Rivera Lugo (@erivera639) on Jul 11, 2017 at 6:14pm PDT

And the answer is a resounding nope.

Cast of #suitsusa during today's 100th episode celebration. #100thepisode #suits100 #suits #toronto A post shared by rachelmmarklestyle (@rachelmmarklestyle) on Jul 11, 2017 at 10:20pm PDT

Which really makes sense if you think about it: Suits deserves to have its moment, sans British royalty.

#MeghanMarkle supporting her friend #MishaNonoo in her 'Audrey skirt. #suits #skirt #suits100 #ootd A post shared by rachelmmarklestyle (@rachelmmarklestyle) on Jul 11, 2017 at 8:19pm PDT

BTW, reminder: Suits' new season premieres tonight (AKAWednesday, July 12) on USA.

