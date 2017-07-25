Breaking News!

30 Must-See Celebrity Looks from Comic-Con
The Best Beauty Deals at Nordstrom's Massive Sale
7 Drugstore Concealers Just As Good As the $$ Kind
Let's Pour One Out for the True Rom-Com Underdog
A Tribute to Marie Claire Founder Évelyne Prouvost

Yes, Lana Del Rey 100 Percent *Did* Cast a Spell on Trump

Gather your coven, it has a new leader.

Most Popular
Getty

Remember when Lana Del Rey joined the witches of Twitter and casually called upon her followers to cast a spell as part of a nation-wide effort to hex Trump out of office? No? Allow us to refresh you:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

A) Her rep confirmed that this was about Trump, and B) if you thought she was joking, you thought wrong.

"Yeah, I did it," the singer recently told NME. "Why not? Look, I do a lot of shit. I'm in line with Yoko and John and the belief that there's a power to the vibration of a thought. Your thoughts are very powerful things and they become words, and words become actions, and actions lead to physical changes."

Related Story
Lana Del Rey and the Weeknd Sing "Lust for Life"

Sure, yes, why not. Also consider this our official petition for Lana Del Rey to star in a remake of Hocus Pocus.

GIF
Giphy

Watch the video for Lana's "Lust for Life" below:

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.

More from Marie Claire:
More From Celebrity