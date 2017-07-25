Yes, Lana Del Rey 100 Percent *Did* Cast a Spell on Trump

Remember when Lana Del Rey joined the witches of Twitter and casually called upon her followers to cast a spell as part of a nation-wide effort to hex Trump out of office? No? Allow us to refresh you:

A) Her rep confirmed that this was about Trump, and B) if you thought she was joking, you thought wrong.

"Yeah, I did it," the singer recently told NME. "Why not? Look, I do a lot of shit. I'm in line with Yoko and John and the belief that there's a power to the vibration of a thought. Your thoughts are very powerful things and they become words, and words become actions, and actions lead to physical changes."

Sure, yes, why not. Also consider this our official petition for Lana Del Rey to star in a remake of Hocus Pocus.

