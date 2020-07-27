Today's Top Stories
Lucy Hale Has an Edgy Faux-Hawk in Her Latest Photoshoot

The ultimate cool-girl hairstyle.

By Chelsea Hall
new york, ny april 19 lucy hale attends the freeform 2017 upfront at hudson mercantile on april 19, 2017 in new york city photo by d dipasupilfilmmagic
D Dipasupil

Lucy Hale is no stranger to experimenting with new hairstyles. The 31-year-old actress has been seen rocking everything from bombshell blonde shoulder-length hair to a bold chocolate-brown short cut. Over the weekend, the Pretty Little Liars and Katy Keene star took to Instagram to post a new series of photos from a pre-pandemic shoot with her hair styled in a bold and edgy faux-hawk. The strategically swept hairstyle stole the spotlight and put Hale's beautiful facial features on full display.

The bold hair came courtesy of Hale's longtime friend and hairstylist Kristin Ess. The standout faux-hawk was accompanied by a soft smokey eye and bold brow makeup look created by Kelsey Deenihan. Also credited by Hale on Instagram were stylist Brandon Nicholas and director Hudson Taylor.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Hale followed up the post with three more photos from the shoot:

We can't wait to see what style Hale decides to try next.

