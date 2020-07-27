Lucy Hale Has an Edgy Faux-Hawk in Her Latest Photoshoot

Lucy Hale is no stranger to experimenting with new hairstyles. The 31-year-old actress has been seen rocking everything from bombshell blonde shoulder-length hair to a bold chocolate-brown short cut. Over the weekend, the Pretty Little Liars and Katy Keene star took to Instagram to post a new series of photos from a pre-pandemic shoot with her hair styled in a bold and edgy faux-hawk. The strategically swept hairstyle stole the spotlight and put Hale's beautiful facial features on full display.



The bold hair came courtesy of Hale's longtime friend and hairstylist Kristin Ess. The standout faux-hawk was accompanied by a soft smokey eye and bold brow makeup look created by Kelsey Deenihan. Also credited by Hale on Instagram were stylist Brandon Nicholas and director Hudson Taylor.

Hale followed up the post with three more photos from the shoot:

We can't wait to see what style Hale decides to try next.

Chelsea Hall Chelsea Hall is the Assistant Fashion and Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity style, fashion trends, skincare, makeup and anything else tied into the world of fashion and beauty

