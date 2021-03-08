Dior's New Video Series Champions Women in Power

On International Women's Day, Dior announced a new chapter in its female empowerment initiative, using the hashtags #DiorStandsWithWomen and #DiorChinUp. Charlize Theron, the longtime face of Dior's iconic J'adore perfume, is working with the brand through her foundation, Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Program (CTAOP), to help fund university scholarships for women in Sub-Saharan Africa.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

To highlight the campaign, Dior created films to amplify the voices of passionate, powerful women, including actress-activists Natalie Portman and Yara Shahidi, architect India Mahdavi, and figure skater Kim Yuna, amongst others. The hope is to inspire positive impacts in the world and bring attention to their individual causes.

The full series of videos and stories from this incredible group of women is available on Dior's website.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Tatjana Freund Tatjana Freund is a Beauty Freelancer, covering makeup, skincare, and haircare products and trends.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io