Today's Top Stories
1
Stacey Abrams on Her Election Wins & What's Next
2
The Best Looks of Milan Fashion Week Fall 2021
3
Meghan and Harry Share a Sweet Home Video
4
Grand New Party?
5
Work Smarter, Not Harder With These WFH Essentials

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Dior's New Video Series Champions Women in Power

Spearheaded by Charlize Theron, the #DiorChinUp initiative puts the spotlight on women leaders.

By Tatjana Freund
dior
Design by Bridget Burns

On International Women's Day, Dior announced a new chapter in its female empowerment initiative, using the hashtags #DiorStandsWithWomen and #DiorChinUp. Charlize Theron, the longtime face of Dior's iconic J'adore perfume, is working with the brand through her foundation, Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Program (CTAOP), to help fund university scholarships for women in Sub-Saharan Africa.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

To highlight the campaign, Dior created films to amplify the voices of passionate, powerful women, including actress-activists Natalie Portman and Yara Shahidi, architect India Mahdavi, and figure skater Kim Yuna, amongst others. The hope is to inspire positive impacts in the world and bring attention to their individual causes.

The full series of videos and stories from this incredible group of women is available on Dior's website.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Beauty
How My Heritage Shaped My Love of Beauty
Our Favorite Lightweight Moisturizers for Summer
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
How I Mental Health: Maya Rudolph
Natural Sunscreens That Actually Work
Why Byredo's Mixed Emotions Perfume Is Worth It
A Derm on Benzoyl Peroxide vs. Salicylic Acid
24 Hours With Huda Kattan
The Ultimate Guide To Curtain Bangs
Editor-Approved: The Best No-Streak Self-Tanners
Dazzling Makeup Looks From the Spring Runways