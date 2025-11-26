A Beauty Editor’s Guide to Shopping Makeup, Skincare, and Hair Deals During Black Friday

A curated list, just for you, from the girl who's tried it all.

A collage of Ariel Baker beside a few beauty products that can be shopped during Black Friday/Cyber Monday
(Image credit: Ariel Baker | Sephora)
Jump to category:
Ariel Baker's avatar
By
published
in News

As a bona fide beauty obsessive, I’ve learned a few key moments to shop for beauty products. Chief among them? The holidays are one of the best times of year to buy items on your wishlist, especially during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. I’ve seen firsthand makeup products that rarely go on sale throughout the year being slashed up to 50 percent off. Coupon stacking and deals at some of my favorite beauty retailers can bring $500 hair tools down to just a fifth of their original price. Skincare brands release bundles that can keep you stocked on your favorite formulas well into the new year. This season is chaotic, and I live for it.

That said, I’ve definitely fallen into the trap of buying items just because they’re on sale, only to end up barely (or never) using them. I like to think that all those instances were just building blocks to develop my expertise, so I can then tell you, dear reader, which products are actually worth picking up during the 2025 Black Friday/Cyber Monday season. Makeup is one of my favorite categories to refresh during this season, but I’ve also included a few other categories I'm shopping as well.

Whether you’re having a treat-yourself moment or getting started on your holiday shopping, this list is curated by someone with oily, acne-prone skin who loves minimal effort with maximum impact. If that sounds like you or someone you know, keep reading for a list of beauty items you can save on in the coming days.

Makeup

I love a festive holiday glam, and the products below combine my love for blushed cheeks with a minimal, yet perfected, complexion.

Skincare

My oily, acneic skin surprised me when I realized it’s actually really dehydrated, which is partly why I look like an oil slick by the end of the day. Enter: one of the hydrating sprays that has changed my life. Plus, the product that (begrudgingly) got me into pimple patches.

Hair

I’m someone who wants to touch my hair as little as humanly possible, while still achieving the most impact. The products below help me to do just that.

Body Care

From proper hair removal methods to the foot peel that will both gross you out and make you a fan, these are the body products I can't live without, especially in winter.

Fragrance

Anyone who knows me knows that my fragrance game is elite. The two picks that made this list have wowed me enough to put them on my top shelf and inspire me to pick them up as holiday gifts.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

Ariel Baker
Ariel Baker
Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.

Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.

When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.