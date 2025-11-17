Confession: I’ve always hated winter. Those first few flakes of snow that spark utter delight in my friends and family kind of fill me with dread. Three months (or more!) of short days and long nights? Freezing on the walk to the train, only to sweat bullets in my heavy coat during the commute? Bare trees and gray skies? Color me unimpressed. But there’s one thing about the wintertime that even I can’t resist: The holidays—and more specifically, holiday hairstyles.

I love the general goodwill and cheer, the food, the parties—and the glam. When you’re a beauty lover, you have yet another reason to think of the holidays as the most wonderful time of the year. Has there ever been a better excuse to bust out shimmery eyeshadow and a bright red lip than a holiday party? (No. No, there has not been.)

While there are no right or wrong ways to approach your holiday beauty looks—low-key and natural can be just as showstopping as over-the-top glitz—one thing most of us do have in common is a desire to…level up a little bit. And whether you want to live your best bombshell life in plentiful extensions and roller-set hair or just want to spruce up your go-to ponytail with some fun accessories, hair is a great way to get yourself in the seasonal spirit.

Ahead, I rounded up some of my favorite holiday hair inspo, as seen on the red carpet. From slicked-back chignons and textured ponytails to glossy coils and super stylized braids, there’s something for just about every hair texture and holiday vibe.

Slicked-Back Bun

Ariana Grande with a slicked-back bun. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Never underestimate the power of an updo, especially when you’ve got sparkly holiday jewelry to showcase. Try a slick stick, like the Andrew Fitzimons Sleek AF Hyaluronic Slick Stick, to tame flyaways and keep your bun super snatched.

Andrew Fitzsimons Sleek AF Hyaluronic Slick Stick $14 at Ulta Beauty

Vintage Curls

Raye with retro copper hair. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I’m calling it now: We’re headed for a ‘60s revival in 2026. Get ahead of the trend curve with a vintage-inspired hairstyle this holiday season. To get Raye’s vintage curls, you’ll need hot rollers and plenty of hairspray.

Drybar The Roller Club Curling Hot Rollers $64.50 at Ulta Beauty

Braided Bows

Nathalie Emmanuel with bow braids. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re a fan of cornrows, Nathalie Emmanuel is a must-follow. The Game of Thrones star is constantly serving straight-back inspo. (And braid inspo in general, really.) Case in point: The braid bows at the ends of this sophisticated style. Dealing with style-related itchiness or tension from your braids? Use a dedicated scalp refresh spray like this one from Cécred that also makes takedown a breeze.

Face-Framing Pieces

Dove Cameron in a half-up, half-down. (Image credit: Getty Images)

An easy way to elevate the standard half-up, half-down? Leave out a couple of face-framing pieces in the front. This relatively laid-back look will create a nice juxtaposition with more dramatic, sparkly holiday makeup looks. A styling cream will keep everything smooth and in place.

RŌZ Evergreen Hair Styling Cream $32 at Sephora

Fluffy Bob

Olandria Carthen in a flipped-up bob. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The bob is arguably the cut of the decade—and there are more ways to wear one than you’d think. For glam volume (as seen here on Love Island breakout star Olandria Carthen), blow-dry with a round brush and use plenty of shine spray.

Davines This Is a Shimmering Hair Mist $41 at Nordstrom

Sleek Bob

Ciara in a sleek, shiny bob. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sleek, shiny, blunt-cut bobs were the height of modernity when they debuted over 100 years ago; today, they feel downright timeless. Opt for a center part like Ciara for a minimalist vibe. It’ll go especially well with any holiday party suiting moments.

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day (phd) High-Shine Gloss Hair Treatment $38 at Sephora

Flippy Bob

Halle Berry in a sleek, flipped bob. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nowhere near as voluminous as a fluffy bob, but a little bit sweeter than the super-sleek bob, a flippy bob could be your Goldilocks moment. (Bend-ylocks? I’ll see myself out.) Bumped-out ends are especially fun on French bobs. Create the effect with a smaller round brush or curlers.

Tousled Updo

Elsa Hosk in a tousled updo. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Channel your inner Pamela Anderson with a tousled updo; it's the ultimate cool-girl hair. An added bonus? It looks even better on day two (or three, or four…) with a bit of dry shampoo.

Mermaid Waves

Laura Harrier with long, mermaid waves. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking to go to great lengths this holiday season? Consider mermaid waves. Whether you have naturally flowing locks or enlist the help of hair extensions, a crimping iron—like the waving attachment that comes with the Mermade Hair Styling Wand—can help you get hair that flows like the sea.

Mermade Hair Pro Hair 1.25-Inch Waver $79 at Nordstrom

Shiny Coils

Viola Davis with short, shiny curls. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The process of achieving defined coils that shine as bright as Christmas lights starts long before you plug in that diffuser. Make use of deep conditioners and hair masks (experiment to find a frequency that works best for your hair type), and sleep in satin bonnets and/or on a silk pillowcase to protect your hair at night.

Half-Up, Half-Down Curls

Chase Infiniti with a half-up, half-down. (Image credit: Alamy)

Slicking back all of your curls and coils can take so much strength, it practically counts as arm day (speaking from experience). A half-up, half-down style achieves the same stunning effect but requires a little less muscle. For artfully laid baby hairs that don’t budge, try the Frontal Queen’s Baby Hair Control Gel.

The Frontal Queen Baby Hair Control Gel $19.99 at Amazon US

Braided High Ponytail

Andra Day with a high, braided pony. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you have small or medium knotless braids, piling them up into a high ponytail is an excellent way to switch up your style (and to keep your hair off your face to showcase any fun holiday makeup looks). You can wrap a few braids around the base and pin them into place, or opt for a festive oversized bow.

Pattern Beauty Hair Pins Variety Pack $17 at Pattern Beauty

Wrapped in a Ribbon

Anya Taylor-Joy in a loose updo. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Is there anything more holiday-coded than a classic satin ribbon? For long, straight hairstyles, use one to tie up a ponytail (like Anya Taylor-Joy did here) or as a headband.

Hill House Home The Margot Bow - Black Grosgrain $28 at Hill House Home

Fluffy Fringe

Mia Goth in a curtain fringe. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Curtain bangs and polished updos go together like…well, polished updos and dangly earrings. To keep your bangs full and fluffy, make use of a round brush, blow dryer, and these expert-approved fringe tips.

Drybar The Half Shot Small Round Blow-Dryer Brush $155 at Ulta Beauty

Romantic Fringe

Jenna Ortega with tousled, long hair. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, if you’re taking the brush and blow dryer to your fringe, you could just go ahead and bring all that volume to the rest of your strands, too. For a more effortless, undone energy, use texture spray on loosely curled hair, then run your fingers through it.

Chris McMillian The Dry Texture and Volume Spray $38 at Sephora

Brushed-Out Texture

Jodie Turner-Smith with brushed-out, voluminous hair. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s a difference between straight hair and pin-straight hairand for the most part, it’s heat styling. If you have textured hair and crave a straighter look with more body and oomph than your usual silk press, consider brushing out and blow-drying, but skip the flat iron.

Mason Pearson Junior Size Nylon Bristle Hair Brush $145 at Dermstore (US)

Curly Tendrils

Ice Spice with pink, curly tendrils. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Curly tendrils are about as romantic as it gets, making them the perfect accessory for strapless or off-the-shoulder tops and dresses. Pair them with cascading curls piled up at the crown, and skip the dangly earrings in favor of a statement necklace moment.

NUME Classic Curling Wand 25mm $79 at Nordstrom

Bubble Ponytail

Kerry Washington with a bubble ponytail. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bubble braids and ponytails are super easy to create: add ties all the way down the length of the hair, then dress it up. Throw in some sparkly pins, switch out standard elastics for fluffy scrunchies, clip some charms onto your ties: The options are endless.

JENNIFER BEHR Kira Set of 10 Crystal Hair Magnets $170 at NET-A-PORTER

Hair Gems

Lupita Nyong'o with a pearl-pinned updo. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Why stop at sparkly pins? Here, Lupita Nyong’o’s chignon is decorated with a full-on string of pearls. The matchy-matchy approach is exceptionally elegant, but if you wanted to go more playful, you could always mix and match different gemstones and metals.

LELET NY Hair Pin Set of 7 $118 at REVOLVE

Sleek Low Pony

Mindy Kaling in a low, sleek pony. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I know, I know, I’ve seen the memes too: It’s easy to get really “colonial boy” really fast when it comes to a low pony. But the style can also look impossibly sophisticated, as it does here on Mindy Kaling. Pro tip: Use a leave-in conditioner and heat protectant before any heat styling to minimize frizz as much as possible.

Crown Affair The Leave-In Conditioner Cream for Hydrated Hair $48 at Sephora

French Twist

Sabrina Carpenter with a tousled French twist. (Image credit: Getty Images)

You don’t have to have short hair to embrace the short hair trend. With some creative pinning, you can easily create the illusion of a cropped style. Take inspo from Sabrina Carpenter’s romantic French twist at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

MACHETE Midi French Hair Pin in Gold $85 at shopmachete.com

