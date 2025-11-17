21 Chic Holiday Hairstyle Ideas That Are Anything But Basic

This season, hair is feeling bold.

holiday hairstyles
(Image credit: Jennifer Behr | Getty)
Eden Stuart's avatar
By
published
in Features

Confession: I’ve always hated winter. Those first few flakes of snow that spark utter delight in my friends and family kind of fill me with dread. Three months (or more!) of short days and long nights? Freezing on the walk to the train, only to sweat bullets in my heavy coat during the commute? Bare trees and gray skies? Color me unimpressed. But there’s one thing about the wintertime that even I can’t resist: The holidays—and more specifically, holiday hairstyles.

I love the general goodwill and cheer, the food, the parties—and the glam. When you’re a beauty lover, you have yet another reason to think of the holidays as the most wonderful time of the year. Has there ever been a better excuse to bust out shimmery eyeshadow and a bright red lip than a holiday party? (No. No, there has not been.)

While there are no right or wrong ways to approach your holiday beauty lookslow-key and natural can be just as showstopping as over-the-top glitz—one thing most of us do have in common is a desire to…level up a little bit. And whether you want to live your best bombshell life in plentiful extensions and roller-set hair or just want to spruce up your go-to ponytail with some fun accessories, hair is a great way to get yourself in the seasonal spirit.

Ahead, I rounded up some of my favorite holiday hair inspo, as seen on the red carpet. From slicked-back chignons and textured ponytails to glossy coils and super stylized braids, there’s something for just about every hair texture and holiday vibe.

Slicked-Back Bun

Ariana Grande in profile with a slicked-back bun

Ariana Grande with a slicked-back bun.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Never underestimate the power of an updo, especially when you’ve got sparkly holiday jewelry to showcase. Try a slick stick, like the Andrew Fitzimons Sleek AF Hyaluronic Slick Stick, to tame flyaways and keep your bun super snatched.

Vintage Curls

Raye with curled, cropped copper hair

Raye with retro copper hair.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I’m calling it now: We’re headed for a ‘60s revival in 2026. Get ahead of the trend curve with a vintage-inspired hairstyle this holiday season. To get Raye’s vintage curls, you’ll need hot rollers and plenty of hairspray.

Braided Bows

Nathalie Emmanuel with bow braids in profile

Nathalie Emmanuel with bow braids.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re a fan of cornrows, Nathalie Emmanuel is a must-follow. The Game of Thrones star is constantly serving straight-back inspo. (And braid inspo in general, really.) Case in point: The braid bows at the ends of this sophisticated style. Dealing with style-related itchiness or tension from your braids? Use a dedicated scalp refresh spray like this one from Cécred that also makes takedown a breeze.

Face-Framing Pieces

dove cameron in profile with face-framing pieces and a high ponytail

Dove Cameron in a half-up, half-down.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An easy way to elevate the standard half-up, half-down? Leave out a couple of face-framing pieces in the front. This relatively laid-back look will create a nice juxtaposition with more dramatic, sparkly holiday makeup looks. A styling cream will keep everything smooth and in place.

Fluffy Bob

olandria carthen with a fluffy bob hairstyle

Olandria Carthen in a flipped-up bob.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The bob is arguably the cut of the decade—and there are more ways to wear one than you’d think. For glam volume (as seen here on Love Island breakout star Olandria Carthen), blow-dry with a round brush and use plenty of shine spray.

Sleek Bob

Ciara with a short, sleek bob

Ciara in a sleek, shiny bob.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sleek, shiny, blunt-cut bobs were the height of modernity when they debuted over 100 years ago; today, they feel downright timeless. Opt for a center part like Ciara for a minimalist vibe. It’ll go especially well with any holiday party suiting moments.

Flippy Bob

halle berry with a flippy bob

Halle Berry in a sleek, flipped bob.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nowhere near as voluminous as a fluffy bob, but a little bit sweeter than the super-sleek bob, a flippy bob could be your Goldilocks moment. (Bend-ylocks? I’ll see myself out.) Bumped-out ends are especially fun on French bobs. Create the effect with a smaller round brush or curlers.

Tousled Updo

elsa hosk with a tousled updo

Elsa Hosk in a tousled updo.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Channel your inner Pamela Anderson with a tousled updo; it's the ultimate cool-girl hair. An added bonus? It looks even better on day two (or three, or four…) with a bit of dry shampoo.

Mermaid Waves

laura harrier with long wavy hair

Laura Harrier with long, mermaid waves.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking to go to great lengths this holiday season? Consider mermaid waves. Whether you have naturally flowing locks or enlist the help of hair extensions, a crimping iron—like the waving attachment that comes with the Mermade Hair Styling Wand—can help you get hair that flows like the sea.

Shiny Coils

viola davis with short, coily hair

Viola Davis with short, shiny curls.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The process of achieving defined coils that shine as bright as Christmas lights starts long before you plug in that diffuser. Make use of deep conditioners and hair masks (experiment to find a frequency that works best for your hair type), and sleep in satin bonnets and/or on a silk pillowcase to protect your hair at night.

Half-Up, Half-Down Curls

chase infiniti with a half-up, half-down curly style

Chase Infiniti with a half-up, half-down.

(Image credit: Alamy)

Slicking back all of your curls and coils can take so much strength, it practically counts as arm day (speaking from experience). A half-up, half-down style achieves the same stunning effect but requires a little less muscle. For artfully laid baby hairs that don’t budge, try the Frontal Queen’s Baby Hair Control Gel.

Braided High Ponytail

andra day with a braided high ponytail

Andra Day with a high, braided pony.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you have small or medium knotless braids, piling them up into a high ponytail is an excellent way to switch up your style (and to keep your hair off your face to showcase any fun holiday makeup looks). You can wrap a few braids around the base and pin them into place, or opt for a festive oversized bow.

Wrapped in a Ribbon

anya taylor-joy with a ribbon in her hair

Anya Taylor-Joy in a loose updo.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Is there anything more holiday-coded than a classic satin ribbon? For long, straight hairstyles, use one to tie up a ponytail (like Anya Taylor-Joy did here) or as a headband.

Fluffy Fringe

mia goth in profile with curtain fringe and an updo

Mia Goth in a curtain fringe.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Curtain bangs and polished updos go together like…well, polished updos and dangly earrings. To keep your bangs full and fluffy, make use of a round brush, blow dryer, and these expert-approved fringe tips.

Romantic Fringe

jenna ortega with tousled romantic hair

Jenna Ortega with tousled, long hair.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, if you’re taking the brush and blow dryer to your fringe, you could just go ahead and bring all that volume to the rest of your strands, too. For a more effortless, undone energy, use texture spray on loosely curled hair, then run your fingers through it.

Brushed-Out Texture

jodie turner-smith with brushed-out blown-out hair

Jodie Turner-Smith with brushed-out, voluminous hair.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s a difference between straight hair and pin-straight hairand for the most part, it’s heat styling. If you have textured hair and crave a straighter look with more body and oomph than your usual silk press, consider brushing out and blow-drying, but skip the flat iron.

Curly Tendrils

ice spice with curly tendrils

Ice Spice with pink, curly tendrils.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Curly tendrils are about as romantic as it gets, making them the perfect accessory for strapless or off-the-shoulder tops and dresses. Pair them with cascading curls piled up at the crown, and skip the dangly earrings in favor of a statement necklace moment.

Bubble Ponytail

kerry washington at the met gala with a bubble ponytail

Kerry Washington with a bubble ponytail.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bubble braids and ponytails are super easy to create: add ties all the way down the length of the hair, then dress it up. Throw in some sparkly pins, switch out standard elastics for fluffy scrunchies, clip some charms onto your ties: The options are endless.

Hair Gems

lupita nyong&#039;o with pearls in her hair

Lupita Nyong'o with a pearl-pinned updo.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Why stop at sparkly pins? Here, Lupita Nyong’o’s chignon is decorated with a full-on string of pearls. The matchy-matchy approach is exceptionally elegant, but if you wanted to go more playful, you could always mix and match different gemstones and metals.

Sleek Low Pony

mindy kaling with a sleek low ponytail

Mindy Kaling in a low, sleek pony.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I know, I know, I’ve seen the memes too: It’s easy to get really “colonial boy” really fast when it comes to a low pony. But the style can also look impossibly sophisticated, as it does here on Mindy Kaling. Pro tip: Use a leave-in conditioner and heat protectant before any heat styling to minimize frizz as much as possible.

French Twist

sabrina carpenter with a fluffy french twist

Sabrina Carpenter with a tousled French twist.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You don’t have to have short hair to embrace the short hair trend. With some creative pinning, you can easily create the illusion of a cropped style. Take inspo from Sabrina Carpenter’s romantic French twist at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

TOPICS
Eden Stuart
Eden Stuart
Contributing Beauty Writer

Eden Stuart is a Brooklyn-based writer and editor with more than a decade of experience, most recently as a beauty editor at Byrdie

After beginning her career as an assistant editor with a regional lifestyle magazine in her native Virginia, Eden decided to try her luck in the Big Apple. She soon landed a job as a news editor with a leading beauty B2B media company, eventually climbing the ranks to assistant managing editor. She left the B2B space to join Byrdie, where she tackled everything from skincare explainers and nail galleries to celebrity interviews and personal essays for nearly five years. 