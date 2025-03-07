Doja Cat's Winged Eyebrows Are Even Sharper Than Her Cat-Eye Cut Crease at Schiaparelli
The pop star's feline eye makeup and slanted brows were among the show's best beauty moments.
Doja Cat reprised her head-to-toe animal print serve from the 2025 Oscars at Schiaparelli's Fall/Winter 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week. But that's not the only thing she borrowed from her show-stopping red carpet look. On Mar. 6, she stepped out in the City of Light sporting an intensified version of the glam she wore to Hollywood's biggest night: smoldering cut crease eye makeup and razor-sharp winged eyebrows.
Clearly, Doja understood the assignment when she was invited to sit front row at creative director Daniel Roseberry's latest presentation. It's unclear whether Ivan Núñez—the makeup artist who did her Oscars glam—personally recreated the beat for her or not. But in keeping with the French fashion house's penchant for surrealism and eccentricity, the Grammy winner cranked up the drama tenfold.
The process for creating a cut crease always begins with priming your lids and selecting a pale matte eyeshadow base for your mobile lids. Here, the 29-year-old went with a warm brown that mirrored her skin tone. From there, the star shaped her brow bone and the inner corners of her eyes with an ochre hue that sat somewhere between orange, yellow, and brown. The placement of this shade also sharpened the bridge of her nose for an extra snatched effect.
Next, the "Agora Hills" singer carved out the hollow between her lid and brow bone—also known as the crease—with an arched line of black eyeshadow. As a final flourish, her eyes were rimmed with black liquid eyeliner that came to a feline flick at her tear ducts as well as the outer corners of her eyes.
You might recognize the cut crease technique from drag makeup, but it actually dates back to the 1960s, when It Girls like Twiggy and Audrey Hepburn used it to contour and widen their eyes. Even Doja Cat's eyebrows pay subtle homage to Hepburn with a straight, arch-less shape that lifts upward at the tail ends. That said, the rapper opted to modernize Hepburn's signature brows with an ultra-skinny '90s-inspired pluck and an exaggerated taper that mimicked the slant of her eyeliner.
Pinky-red lipstick, a curly blonde pixie cut, and a squared-off set of translucent pink bubble bath nails completed the pop icon's daring two-piece ensemble. Technically, the pattern pictured on her crop top and matching high-waisted skirt are zebra stripes. But if this look could talk, it would definitely say meow.
Hanna Lustig
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
