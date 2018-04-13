Today's Top Stories
1
Meet Our 2018 Fresh Faces
2
The Best Hairstyles of Royal Weddings Past
3
Weekend Trip Guide to the Hudson Valley
4
A List of Everything That Made Me Cry This Week
5
The Perils of Having an Infamous Name Twin

The Hairstyles Guests Have Actually Worn to Royal Weddings

Surprisingly, people have been pretty chill with their hair.

Getty Images

The royal wedding is just weeks away (May 19, y'all), so it's safe to assume that at least a few of the guests in attendance have started planning what they'll be wearing—and how they'll be styling their hair—for the big day. And because I love a good trip down memory lane, I've combed through images of past royal shindigs to find 12 hairstyles guests have actually worn. Won't you walk with me?

Oh, and Kate, if you're reading this, might I suggest a Beckham-level ponytail? Thanks.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1 Finger-Curled Bobs
Getty Images

Who would the Queen be if she deviated from her iconic coiffed and curled bob (seen here at her son Prince Edward's wedding in 1999)? Okay, she'd still be the Queen, but with definitively less elegant hair.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2 Brushed-Out Curls
Getty Images

Before Kate Middleton was the official Duchess of Cambridge, she was just known as the stylish, feathered fascinator–donning girlfriend of Prince William, who wore soft, natural curls to the wedding of Laura Parker Bowles (the Duchess of Cornwall's daughter) in 2006.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3 Mini-Buns
Getty Images

Princess Beatrice of York took a relaxed approach to her hair for Prince William and Kate Middletons's 2011 nuptials, sweeping it into a half-up bun. Her skyscraper hat, however, was a work of literal art.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
4 Curled-Back Bobs
Getty Images

Camila, Duchess of Cornwall, opted for a Farah Fawcett–inspired bob (plus a ridiculously cool leaf headpiece) when she attended the 2008 wedding of Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5 Classic Blowout
Getty Images

When her daughter Pippa got married in 2017, Carole Middleton blew out her naturally straight hair for an ultra-voluminous finish.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
6 Sleek Ponytails
Getty Images

Please behold queen (lower-case) Victoria Beckham, pregnant, with a very joyful David Beckham at the wedding of Prince William and Duchess Kate. The hairstyles: sleek and glossy, both with Victoria's wet-look ponytail and David's slick comb over.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7 Soft, Smooth Waves
Getty Images

Lady Kitty Spencer (niece of Princess Diana) left her layered blonde hair loose and natural for the wedding of her cousin Emily McCorquodale, daughter of Diana's older sister, in 2012.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
8 Side-Swept Chignons
Getty Images

For the 2011 wedding of Zara Phillips (Princess Anne's daughter), actress Katherine Kelly pinned her long waves into a soft, voluminous chignon.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
9 Undone Curls
Getty Images

For the 2013 wedding of Lady Laura Marsham (daughter of The Earl of Romney), Pippa Middleton played up her natural texture with raked-through curls.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
10 Twisted Upos
Getty Images

Pre-royalty, Kate Middleton wore her hair soft and loose, but since becoming a duchess—like here, during sister Pippa's wedding—she's often opted for sleek, intricate chignons (I'm guessing thanks to her newfound team of hairstylists).

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
11 Stick-Straight Lengths
Getty Images

Also at Zara Phillips' wedding was singer Una Healy, who channeled major early aughts vibes when she flat-ironed her waist-length hair.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
12 Soft Curls
Getty Images

Princess Eugenie topped her smooth curls and choppy bangs with a structured white hat for Pippa Middleton's wedding.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Beauty
4 No-Bullshit Ways to Minimize Your Pores for Good
Lucy Hale's New Pink Hair Cost only $12 to Dye
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Camila Mendes Swears By This $10 Anti-Frizz Cream
Kerry Washington Just Released a Makeup Line
This Anti-Aging Serum Is Made With Sheep Placenta
Meghan Markle Has a Single Gray Hair
The 5 Best Eye Makeup Removers of All Time
"Gem Roots" Is Spring's Newest Hair Trend
7 Best, Celebrity-Approved False Lashes
I Can't Stop Staring at This Insane Lip Art