It’s Official: These Are the 5 Coolest Beauty Trends at Coachella

Coachella is all about making a statement—even when it's 95 degrees and your face is legit melting off. Luckily, bold hair and makeup looks were made a billion-percent easier this weekend thanks to Sephora, who set up a freaking beauty oasis in the middle of the desert where festival-goers could play with products and hairstyles.

So to get you inspired for you next festival look, I broke down the five biggest beauty trends from the tent this weekend. Get ready to feel some FOMO.