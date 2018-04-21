Today's Top Stories
It’s Official: These Are the 5 Coolest Beauty Trends at Coachella

You're about to see these hair and makeup looks all summer long.

Rachel Epstein

Coachella is all about making a statement—even when it's 95 degrees and your face is legit melting off. Luckily, bold hair and makeup looks were made a billion-percent easier this weekend thanks to Sephora, who set up a freaking beauty oasis in the middle of the desert where festival-goers could play with products and hairstyles.

So to get you inspired for you next festival look, I broke down the five biggest beauty trends from the tent this weekend. Get ready to feel some FOMO.

1 DIY Hair Color
Rachel Epstein

HOW TO GET IT: Hush Prism Airbrush Spray, $24

SHOP IT

See these gorgeous pastel highlights? Pretty much everyone at Coachella had them in some shade of the rainbow, but, plot twist, they were all temporary, courtesy of Hush color sprays. Just shake the can (it's kind of like a hairspray) and evenly spray the color along your hair for lasting shine and wash-out hues.

2 Holographic Highlighter
Rachel Epstein

HOW TO GET IT: Sephora Collection Holographic Face & Cheek Palette, $28

SHOP IT

Sephora Collection's holographic palette—which includes a bright mix of three shimmer-packed highlighters and three matte blushes—is one of the few highlighter sets that actually show up on all skin tones, no matter how dark or light your complexion is. Tap and blend the highlighter evenly across your cheekbones for a subtle, yet light-catching, finish.

3 Undercut Braids
Rachel Epstein

HOW TO GET IT: Amika Volume and Matte Texture Spray, $25

SHOP IT

At the Sephora Braid Bar, festival-goers could take a break from the heat and get this paper clip–adorned undercut braid (i.e. a Dutch braid snaking down just on side of your head). Check out my simple step-by-step tutorial to recreate this look on yourself. It's way, way easier than it looks.

4 Metallic Freckle Tattoos
Rachel Epstein

HOW TO GET IT: Sephora Collection Metallic Temporary Tattoos, $8

SHOP IT

This one’s for you, commitment-phobes: This three-pack of metallic temporary tattoos comes with a mix of stars and shapes that you can place anywhere on your body. They're so subtle that they'll look gorgeous on a Saturday night out, yet still temporary enough that you can easily scrub them off in the shower before work on Monday.

5 Hair Stenciling
Rachel Epstein

HOW TO GET IT: Hush Prism Airbrush Spray, $24

SHOP IT

Another major trend: hair stencils. Buy some stencils from a craft store (or cut out shapes in a piece of paper to make your own), then hold one flat against your hair while you mist it with a temporary tint. Trust me—this looks killer on all hair types, not just shaved heads.

