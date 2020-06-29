Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.
Ulta's Summer Sale Is a Beauty Lover's Dream
A T3 hair dryer is on sale for under $100.
Calling all beauty lovers: Ulta's summer sale is finally here. Now through July 4, the retailer is lowering the prices of popular skincare, makeup, and hot tools. It doesn't matter if you want to treat yourself to a sheet mask, stock up on sunscreen, or invest in some Zoom-friendly makeup, this sale is bound to have something for everyone. To make it easy to find items before they sell out, we're sharing some of our favorite deals from Ulta's sale, below.
$19$15.20
Ready to improve your Zoom beauty game? Grab MAC's plum lipstick for a pretty pop of color.
$10.95
$8.21
There's a reason why Thayers' witch hazel facial toner is a must-have for beauty buffs. Infused with aloe vera, this option simultaneously cleanses the skin and removes dry, flaky patches.
$150
$99
A great hair dryer for under $100 is practically unheard of, but thanks to Ulta's sale, it's a reality. T3's lightweight dryer can fold in half, making it ideal for traveling. (You know, when you can travel again.)
$25
$20
It doesn't matter if you're spending the summer at the beach or going on a few socially distant walks—everyone needs to stock up on sunscreen. Coola's formulas are made with 70 percent-certified organic ingredients, so your sunscreen can receive Mother Nature's seal of approval.
$14
$9.80
If you want to trick your colleagues into thinking you put some effort into getting ready for your Zoom conference call, dab on some concealer from Juvia's Place. This formula is blendable and offers full coverage so you can look good with minimal effort.
$8.99
$6.29
Since daily showers are a thing of the past, you'll need some dry shampoo to keep your hair from looking oily. Batiste's popular formula offers an easy, sud-free way to create the illusion of clean hair.
$7.50
$5.62
Anyone who wants to spend their free time perfecting their cat-eye should add NYX's liquid liner to their e-cart. Thanks to its smudge-proof formula, this liner will last all day long.
$15.99
$11.19
This coconut oil from Shea Moisture use 100 percent extra virgin oil, which will soften and hydrate cracked skin and dry hair.
$3.75
$3
Take your self-care routine up a couple of notches by investing in a sheet mask...or, you know, five. This mask from TONYMOLY uses aloe extract to moisturize your skin.
$15.99
$11.19
Pick up this dermatologist-approved bronzer from Physicians Formula if you want to help get rid of those tan lines. Unlike the sun's harsh rays, which dry out your skin, this formula is specially designed to lock in moisture and give you a healthy, radiant glow.
