Physicians Formula

$15.99

$11.19

Pick up this dermatologist-approved bronzer from Physicians Formula if you want to help get rid of those tan lines. Unlike the sun's harsh rays, which dry out your skin, this formula is specially designed to lock in moisture and give you a healthy, radiant glow.

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

