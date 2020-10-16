Today's Top Stories
Fenty Beauty Is Having a Huge Sale on Foundation, Highlighters & More

By Kelsey Mulvey
fenty beauty sale
Fenty Beauty Getty Images

This is not a drill: Fenty Beauty—yes, the Fenty Beauty owned by our queen, Rihanna—is having a huge sale on a bunch of makeup. Now through October 19, you can score 25 percent off the brand's bestselling foundation, mascara, eyeliner, and more during its friends and family sale, plus receive an extra 10 percent off with the promo code "EXTRA10." Whether you want to give yourself a healthy glow for your Zoom call or refresh your products in time for your next socially-distanced outing, now's a great time to do so. Plus, Fenty rarely slashes the prices of its popular products, so you might as well treat yourself. Take a look at these 10 standout options from Fenty Beauty's sale, below.

1 Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation
Fenty Beauty
SHOP IT

$35 $23.62 (33% off)

Behind every great makeup look (literally) is a reliable foundation. Not only does this bestseller have a silky smooth matte finish, it's also available in a range of shades.

2 Brown MVP Ultra Fine Brow Pencil & Styler
Fenty Beauty
SHOP IT

$20 13.50 (33% off)

Give your brows some extra TLC with Fenty's two-in-one pencil and styler. The retractable pencil will help you fill in bare spots, while the small paddle brush on the opposite side will blend the formula to perfection.

3 Match Stix Contour Skinstick
Fenty Beauty
SHOP IT

$25 $16.87 (33% off)

Calling all beauty lovers: You can buy Fenty's covetable Match Stix Contour Skinstick for under $17. Need we say more? 

4 Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara
Fenty Beauty
SHOP IT

$24 $16.20 (33% off)

Pro tip: Swipe on Fenty Beauty's Full Frontal mascara before a Zoom call to trick your co-workers into thinking you put effort into getting ready. This formula has been clinically proven to lift, curl, and volumize, leaving your lashes in tip-top shape.

5 Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter Duo
Fenty Beauty
SHOP IT

$36 $24.30 (33% off)

This lightweight highlighter will give your face that extra glow you've been craving. Plus, its cream-based formula is designed to last all day long.

6 Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
Fenty Beauty
SHOP IT

$19 $12.82 (33% off)

Available in a handful of colors, the Gloss Bomb Lip Luminizer will give your lips a nice, glossy finish. This formula is infused with shea butter to keep your lips hydrated.

7 Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette
Fenty Beauty
SHOP IT

$25 $16.87 (33% off)

Why not spend this time inside perfecting your smokey eye? With six gorgeous shades to choose from, this eyeshadow palette gives you plenty of options to play with. 

8 Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner
Fenty Beauty
SHOP IT

 $14.85 (33% off) 

While you're at it, add a cat-eye to the mix with Fenty's water-resistant liquid eyeliner. 

9 Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color
Fenty Beauty
SHOP IT

$25 $16.87 (33% off)

Want to turn up the drama for your virtual happy hour? Swipe on Fenty's vibrant liquid lipstick. (RiRi would definitely approve.)

10 Sun Stalk'r Instant Warmth Bronzer
Fenty Beauty
SHOP IT

$30 $20.25 (33% off)

Fenty's creamy, blendable, and transfer-resistant bronzing power is the perfect way to fake a tan during the long winter months ahead. 

