This is not a drill: Fenty Beauty—yes, the Fenty Beauty owned by our queen, Rihanna—is having a huge sale on a bunch of makeup. Now through October 19, you can score 25 percent off the brand's bestselling foundation, mascara, eyeliner, and more during its friends and family sale, plus receive an extra 10 percent off with the promo code "EXTRA10." Whether you want to give yourself a healthy glow for your Zoom call or refresh your products in time for your next socially-distanced outing, now's a great time to do so. Plus, Fenty rarely slashes the prices of its popular products, so you might as well treat yourself. Take a look at these 10 standout options from Fenty Beauty's sale, below.