As a kid, I had a standing hair appointment at my mom’s favorite salon, and I can specifically remember leaving each appointment with my hair styled in a flipped bob that I absolutely hated. So who would've thought that over two decades later, deep into adulthood, Keira Knightley would make me completely change my mind about the style?

The actress was recently spotted on Sept. 25 at the London premiere of The Woman In Cabin 10. She attended the event wearing a mustard yellow turtleneck dress with floral beading and a tan belt wrapped around her waist. Her outfit didn't disappoint, but her glam also deserved some applause. Knightley has spent the better part of this year wearing her hair in a bob cut just below her jawline, and for the event, it was styled in a soft, wavy look. Her bluntly cut ends were slightly flipped out, giving the style a retro look, and call me crazy, but I think she may have just sold me on flipped ends again.

Keira Knightley wears a flippy bob to a special screening of "The Woman In Cabin 10" on Sept. 25. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bobs have been on the rise all year, but the flipped out look has also been popular, as it's been spotted on other stars like Allison Janney, Selena Gomez, and Jennifer Lopez. It was popular in the summer since it's a great way to keep the hair away from your neck in the heat, but it's a perfect fall style, too, and it can add a bit of fun and shape to a simple blunt bob.

Obviously, to achieve a flippy bob, you'll need to have some specific tools on hand. Keep reading to see which products to use to help you create the flipped bob hairstyle of your dreams.