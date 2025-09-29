Carrie Coon’s Pixie Cut Is So Good, I’m Ready to Grab Some Shears and Risk It All

It's been two weeks since Carrie Coon debuted her platinum blonde pixie cut on the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, and she's already proving why the pixie is one of my favorite haircut trends of the year.

The Gilded Age actress appeared at the premiere of A House of Dynamite at the New York Film Festival over the weekend, where she wore a lacy, cream maxi dress and pearl jewelry. Her glam deserved some applause too, as she lined her eyes with dark eyeliner, threw on some peachy eyeshadow, and popped on a pink lip color. When she revealed her pixie cut a few weeks ago, she wore it in a slick, almost gelled-down style, but she slightly changed things up at NYFF by giving the cut a more tousled, lived-in look.

Carrie Coon attends the premiere of "A House of Dynamite" at the New York Film Festival. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The beloved blunt bob has been trending all year, but pixie cuts have also been having their moment in the spotlight lately. Over the summer, Keke Palmer surprised her fans on Instagram by revealing that she chopped her copper tresses, while Emma Stone also debuted a super-short cut on the red carpet at the top of the year. One might think that styling really short hair is pretty difficult, but a pixie cut is actually a pretty low-maintenance hairstyle that can shave a decent amount of time off of your getting ready routine in the mornings.

If you've also been bitten by the pixie cut bug, read ahead to shop a few products that'll make styling your short cut a breeze.