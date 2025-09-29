Carrie Coon’s Pixie Cut Is So Good, I’m Ready to Grab Some Shears and Risk It All
Some unexpected fall hair inspiration.
It's been two weeks since Carrie Coon debuted her platinum blonde pixie cut on the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, and she's already proving why the pixie is one of my favorite haircut trends of the year.
The Gilded Age actress appeared at the premiere of A House of Dynamite at the New York Film Festival over the weekend, where she wore a lacy, cream maxi dress and pearl jewelry. Her glam deserved some applause too, as she lined her eyes with dark eyeliner, threw on some peachy eyeshadow, and popped on a pink lip color. When she revealed her pixie cut a few weeks ago, she wore it in a slick, almost gelled-down style, but she slightly changed things up at NYFF by giving the cut a more tousled, lived-in look.
The beloved blunt bob has been trending all year, but pixie cuts have also been having their moment in the spotlight lately. Over the summer, Keke Palmer surprised her fans on Instagram by revealing that she chopped her copper tresses, while Emma Stone also debuted a super-short cut on the red carpet at the top of the year. One might think that styling really short hair is pretty difficult, but a pixie cut is actually a pretty low-maintenance hairstyle that can shave a decent amount of time off of your getting ready routine in the mornings.
If you've also been bitten by the pixie cut bug, read ahead to shop a few products that'll make styling your short cut a breeze.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.