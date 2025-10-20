The Secret to Achieving Demi Moore's "Studio 54" Curls? The Most Basic Hair Tool
Need this volume.
Demi Moore looks great pretty much everywhere she goes, but she just proved to me (once again) that I'll never get tired of seeing Old Hollywood curls on the red carpet.
Moore appeared at the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles over the weekend wearing a deep red, floor-length gown with strappy shoulders and a deep V cut. Her glam was just as gorgeous as the gown, as she wore light, smokey eye makeup with Hollywood waves that were styled by celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos. Per the caption of an Instagram post that Giannetos shared following the event, her bouncy curls were inspired by Studio 54, an exclusive nightclub that was popular in the '70s.
“I wanted to bring old Hollywood back, but as the most modern version,” Giannetos said in a statement. “Demi is always so fashion-forward and continues to inspire us. I created beautiful, bouncy brushed-through Hollywood hair to complement her beautiful gown.”
Giannetos also gave a few details on how he styled Moore's hair from start to finish. To give the hair a bit more volume, he blew it out with a round brush before letting it cool for 30 minutes. He later teased her roots and brushed out the curls for a little extra lift before finishing the look of with a scented hair mist.
Old Hollywood curls are one hairstyle that'll never get old on a red carpet, and it's become a staple among celebrities at award shows and special events. A few months ago, Pamela Anderson was spotted wearing big, '50s-style curls with her shoulder-length bob while retro hairstyles and curls pretty much ruled the red carpet at the SAG Awards earlier this year.
To achieve Moore's bold Old Hollywood blowout, read ahead for a few styling must-haves.
Even with a heat tool that doesn't reach extreme temperatures, you should still prep your hair with a heat protectant for extra protection.
Skip the curling iron and blow out your hair a round brush to create big, bouncy curls.
Giannetos finished off Moore's look with this hair mist that has a sweet, fruity scent.
