Pamela Anderson's Curled Bob Is Straight Out of the 1950s

She's fully committed to retro glam.

pamela anderson wearing sunglasses and a polka dot t-shirt
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Pamela Anderson has really been doubling down on her commitment to retro curls lately. A few months ago, she added her name to the growing list of celebrities who failed to resist the call of the bob when she got a short, Parisian cut, but it's not the bob itself that's making me do a double take every time I see a photo of her—it's her voluminous, '50s-style ringlets.

On July 30, the Baywatch alum was spotted out in New York City wearing her now-signature no-makeup look with an all-white, flowy, collared midi dress with closed-toed neon pumps. Her bob was combed back with a slight coif and styled in tight curls at the ends. It's not clear what tools or tricks Anderson's hairstylist used to curl her hair so tightly, but the style looks a lot like 1950s pin curls or a roller set.

pamela anderson

Pamela Anderson in New York City with her curled bob.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bob haircuts are already iconic on their own, but big, voluminous curls can always add something extra whether you're achieving them with a wand curler, a traditional barrel curling iron, or hot rollers. To get Anderson's retro curled look, read ahead for some products that might come in handy.

Nano Titanium Professional 12 Jumbo Hair Roller Set
BaBylissPRO
Nano Titanium Professional 12 Jumbo Hair Roller Set

There's nothing more retro than a roller set. These rollers from BaBylissPRO are made with ceramic that's gentle on your strands, and they're made to lock moisture into the hair instead of drawing it out.

T3 Volumizing Hot Rollers Luxe for Volume Body and Shine (8 Count)
T3
Volumizing Hot Rollers

The rollers in this set come in two sizes, and there are two heat settings made to accommodate multiple hair types.

Amazon.com: Hot Tools 24k Gold Professional 1 1/4" Extended Barrel Curling Iron With Clamp for Tousled Curls - 24k Gold Technology for Long-Lasting Results & Longer Barrel for Easy Styling : Beauty & Personal Care
Hot Tools
24k Gold Professional 1 1/4" Extended Barrel Curling Iron

This curling iron comes in handy if you want tight ringlets fast. Just remember to use a heat protectant in between passes.

Rosewood Jumbo Satin Flexi Rods
Kitsch
Rosewood Jumbo Satin Flexi Rods

Of course, if you want a heatless alternative, you can always use satin flexi rods. Just wrap your hair around these after your hair has been blown out, then let them set overnight.

Tresemmé Extra Hold Hairspray With 24h Hold and Frizz Control, 14.6 Oz
TRESemmé
Extra Hold Hairspray

Curls this big need something that'll hold them in place. This drugstore favorite will keep them from falling victim to frizz and humidity without hardening the hair or making it feel crunchy.

