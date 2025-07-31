Pamela Anderson's Curled Bob Is Straight Out of the 1950s
She's fully committed to retro glam.
Pamela Anderson has really been doubling down on her commitment to retro curls lately. A few months ago, she added her name to the growing list of celebrities who failed to resist the call of the bob when she got a short, Parisian cut, but it's not the bob itself that's making me do a double take every time I see a photo of her—it's her voluminous, '50s-style ringlets.
On July 30, the Baywatch alum was spotted out in New York City wearing her now-signature no-makeup look with an all-white, flowy, collared midi dress with closed-toed neon pumps. Her bob was combed back with a slight coif and styled in tight curls at the ends. It's not clear what tools or tricks Anderson's hairstylist used to curl her hair so tightly, but the style looks a lot like 1950s pin curls or a roller set.
Bob haircuts are already iconic on their own, but big, voluminous curls can always add something extra whether you're achieving them with a wand curler, a traditional barrel curling iron, or hot rollers. To get Anderson's retro curled look, read ahead for some products that might come in handy.
