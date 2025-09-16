It's Just Dove Cameron and Her Sleek Ponytail Against the World

There's no red carpet hairstyle more perfect than the power ponytail, and I'm always envious of the people who are able to pull them off with the sleekest, most flawless finish. Take Dove Cameron, for example.

The actress attended the One Battle After Another premiere in Los Angeles last week, where she wore a strapless, metallic silver gown with a matching satin neck tie. Her glam for the night also deserves some attention. Cameron wore her dark brunette hair in a super slick power ponytail that flowed down her back with extremely blunt ends. Instead of typical bangs, she opted for face-framing tendrils. For makeup, she wore a nude lip color with brown liner, lining her upper and lower eyelids with black eyeliner.

Dove Cameron at the "One Battle After Another" premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The power ponytail has long been a go-to style for celebrities hitting the red carpet. In fact, it was one of the most popular styles of the night at this year's Emmy Awards, with stars like Elizabeth Banks, Selena Gomez, and Kristen Bell all wearing different variations of the style. Ponytails remain popular because they're really easy to achieve, they go with almost anything, and they're the chicest way to keep hair out of your face for a few hours.

To copy Dove Cameron's sleek ponytail look, read ahead for some essentials you'll need.