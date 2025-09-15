In terms of red carpet glam, you never really know what you're going to get from Selena Gomez, especially when it comes to her manicures of choice. One day you'll spot her wearing a 3D chrome manicure, and the next, she'll opt to keep things super simple with a neutral color. She took the latter route at the 77th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night with a "sophisticated silk" manicure.

The Only Murders in the Building star appeared at the event alongside her fiancé Benny Blanco, and she wore a bright red, high neck, Louis Vuitton gown with a train. She kept her glam for the night pretty subtle, with her hair styled in a Barbie ponytail and a nude manicure. Per usual, Gomez's manicure was courtesy of her longtime manicurist, Tom Bachik. For the show, the duo kept it simple, with Bachik using a fleshy nude nail color to give Gomez what he's now calling a "sophisticated silk" manicure.

"Sophisticated silk" appears to be another take on the "rich girl nails" trend that Bachik also popularized this year thanks to glossy nude looks worn by Gomez and other stars like Jennifer Lopez. The gist is that these colors are supposed to look just like your natural nail color.

For Gomez's Emmys manicure, Bachik used the shade "Silk Thread" from CND's shellac collection, and per a product description, it's a "beige taupe with a hint of pink shimmer." According to a statement, Bachik chose the color as a way to complement the singer's muted makeup look. "When choosing color, I often love to play off makeup," he says. "Sometimes the eye, sometimes the lip. Today our inspo [was] no makeup makeup."

Nude nail looks have been having a moment this summer, likely because they go perfectly with any color and they can give your overall look a quiet-but-luxurious vibe. Read ahead to shop Selena Gomez's exact nail color, as well as a few similar options.