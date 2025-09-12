The $40 Mousse Margot Robbie's Hairstylist Used to Perfect Her Red Carpet French Bun
He shared all the details behind her naked dress glam.
I can't think of a single time that Margot Robbie hasn't blown me away on a red carpet. The actress just attended the UK premiere of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, the upcoming romance film she's starring in alongside Colin Farrell, on Sept. 11, where she stunned in a backless Giorgio Armani naked dress with a plunging neckline and an assortment of crystals, sequins, and rhinestones. While I, for one, love a sheer dress moment, it was her hair, which was styled in a super-chic bun, that brought the whole look together for me.
Since the dress did most of the talking for her, Robbie kept her glam pretty muted with a touch of complexion makeup and bronzer on her cheeks as well as a peachy lip color and some mascara. Her bronde hair was pulled up into a stunning French twist with a middle part that was equal parts elegant and low-key. The style was courtesy of her long-time hairstylist Bryce Scarlett.
After the premiere, Scarlett took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes photos of Robbie, while also sharing some details on how her glam came together. Per his caption, he styled Robbie's hair using a handful of products from Kérastase—he started out by washing and conditioning using the brand's Gloss Absolu Shampoo and Conditioner, and followed that with a blowout using the Mousse Bouffante and Gloss Absolu Anti-Frizz Glaze Milk, which were both applied to her wet hair before blow drying.
Next, Scarlett softly curled her hair in sections before brushing the curls out and pulling the back section of her hair up into a French twist that he secured with bobby pins. He then pulled back the rest of her hair at the front, sweeping it on top of the bun to create a layered, "pile up" look.
A post shared by Bryce Scarlett (@brycescarlett)
A photo posted by on
A high bun remains one of the most versatile hairstyles out there, and Robbie's glam really just proves that you can style it perfectly for any look. Read ahead to shop the products Scarlett used to create the actor's French twist, plus a few others that can help you get the look.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.