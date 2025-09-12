I can't think of a single time that Margot Robbie hasn't blown me away on a red carpet. The actress just attended the UK premiere of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, the upcoming romance film she's starring in alongside Colin Farrell, on Sept. 11, where she stunned in a backless Giorgio Armani naked dress with a plunging neckline and an assortment of crystals, sequins, and rhinestones. While I, for one, love a sheer dress moment, it was her hair, which was styled in a super-chic bun, that brought the whole look together for me.

Since the dress did most of the talking for her, Robbie kept her glam pretty muted with a touch of complexion makeup and bronzer on her cheeks as well as a peachy lip color and some mascara. Her bronde hair was pulled up into a stunning French twist with a middle part that was equal parts elegant and low-key. The style was courtesy of her long-time hairstylist Bryce Scarlett.

Margot Robbie stuns at the UK premiere of "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey" on Sept. 11. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After the premiere, Scarlett took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes photos of Robbie, while also sharing some details on how her glam came together. Per his caption, he styled Robbie's hair using a handful of products from Kérastase—he started out by washing and conditioning using the brand's Gloss Absolu Shampoo and Conditioner, and followed that with a blowout using the Mousse Bouffante and Gloss Absolu Anti-Frizz Glaze Milk, which were both applied to her wet hair before blow drying.

Next, Scarlett softly curled her hair in sections before brushing the curls out and pulling the back section of her hair up into a French twist that he secured with bobby pins. He then pulled back the rest of her hair at the front, sweeping it on top of the bun to create a layered, "pile up" look.

A high bun remains one of the most versatile hairstyles out there, and Robbie's glam really just proves that you can style it perfectly for any look. Read ahead to shop the products Scarlett used to create the actor's French twist, plus a few others that can help you get the look.

T3 Featherweight Stylemax Professional Hair Dryer With Automated Heat $209.99 at Sephora Give yourself a professional-grade blowout with this lightweight dryer that works on all textures and features customizable heat settings. Kérastase Mousse Bouffante Volumizing Hair Mousse $40 at Sephora Ahead of her blowout, Scarlett applied this soft mousse to Robbie's roots to give the hair more body and volume. Kérastase Gloss Absolu All in One Anti-Frizz Spray $48 at Sephora This milky frizz-reducing spray doubles as a heat protectant, keeping your strands safe from damage caused by extreme temperatures. ghd Soft Curl 1.25" Curling Iron $239 at Sephora Before parting your hair and pulling it back, create some soft curls. This curling iron has a heat setting of 365 degrees so you don't have to worry about damage. Kitsch Bobby Pin Set $4 at Ulta Beauty As it goes with any updo, make sure you have enough bobby pins on hand to secure your hair and ensure not a single strand is out of place.