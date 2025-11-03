Over the weekend at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, Emma Roberts arrived not just wearing a white, elegant mini courtesy of Gucci, but also wielded a just-as-poised glam moment: a sleek, chin-grazing bob that landed right as Hollywood seemed fully committed to long hair again. With waist-length extensions and long sew-ins dominating this winter's beauty circuit, the actress's first major chop in years reminded everyone why the style never really goes out of fashion.

The shiny, flyaway-free cut—with a deep side part and an incredibly smooth finish—felt like a reset. It is rich-woman minimalism at its finest, perfectly complementing her structured white dress. The sleek styling was courtesy of celebrity groomer and hairstylist Bridget Brager, who creates some of my favorite elegant and classic looks for her clients' red-carpet appearances.

Emma Roberts attends the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty)

As classy, chic as the entire moment looked, it had an unexpected touch that added a bit of edge: a swipe of crisp white eyeliner across Roberts' upper lids. Against her otherwise classic glam—rosy, warm lips, flawless, satin skin, and a natural blush that enhanced her lips—the liner added a fun, graphic contrast. The moment caps off a busy streak for the actress, who just wore custom Fendi to Harper's Bazaar's Women of the Year event in Madrid and is gearing up for her return to American Horror Story for Season 13.

Makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan Fisher posts a photo on Instagram of the graphic white liner she painted on Emma Roberts' lids.

For the past month, it seemed like celebrities were in their long-hair era again. Billie Eilish debuted long, ultra-glossy, pin-straight locks at the WSJ Magazine 2025 Innovator Awards while giving an iconic speech. Hailey Bieber, arguably the initiator of Hollywood's bob-aissance, has been on a hair-growth journey. Kylie Jenner has brought back her "King Kylie" era, complete with neon and waist-length wigs. So, when we thought the bob had officially run its course, with one red-carpet appearance, Roberts reminds everyone why the cut refuses to fade.

