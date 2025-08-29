Emma Stone's hair has undergone some major transformations over the last year. Back in June, Stone stepped out at the premiere of Eddington in Los Angeles wearing what her hairstylist, Mara Roszak, called a "whimsy pixie" on Instagram. Now, two months, later, that whimsy pixie has officially grown out into a bixie (that's a cross between a bob haircut and a pixie, for the uninitiated) and nothing has ever made me want to grab a pair of scissors more.

Stone is currently in Italy for the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, where she's promoting Bugonia, the upcoming sci-fi/comedy she's starring in alongside Jesse Plemons. The actress attended the film's red carpet event with her hair an inch or two longer than it was two months ago, and it was styled in a side part with slightly-messy, soft curls that fell just above her neck.

Emma Stone on the "Bugonia" red carpet at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stone first debuted the cropped pixie cut earlier this year at the Golden Globes, though she revealed in her Vogue cover story a few weeks ago that her decision to cut her hair short didn't just happen on a whim—she actually shaved her head last year while filming Bugonia (the film's official trailer came out on Aug. 28, and in it, you can see clips of the dramatic transformation) and has been growing it out ever since.

Bixie cuts have been trending since last summer, and as evidenced by Stone's recent appearances, they're the perfect way to wear your hair when you have a cropped cut that you're waiting to grow out. “It typically features shorter layers at the back and longer layers towards the front, creating a modern and edgy look while maintaining some length for styling versatility,” Mitchell Ramazon, celebrity hairstylist and Living Proof stylist squad ambassador, previously told MC.

The good news is that a bixie cut also isn't very difficult to style at home. If you've been thinking of getting the chop, or you're growing out your own pixie cut, read ahead for some style maintenance must-haves.

