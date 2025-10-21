Leave It to Jennifer Lawrence to Elevate the Messy Bun to Fashion Girl Status
It's giving messy chic.
I've never been much of a bangs girl, but Jennifer Lawrence's press tour looks have slowly been reminding me that bangs and a messy updo is an unbeatable combination. The actress is currently making her rounds as she promotes her upcoming film, Die My Love, which she stars in alongside Robert Pattinson. Just a few days ago, she appeared at the BFI London Film Festival wearing her thick bangs alongside of bone straight blowout, but she switched things up with a French twist for the Rome Film Fest on Oct. 20.
Lawrence attended the festival's screening event for Die My Love, where she stepped out on the red carpet wearing a slouchy brown sweater with a black collar and silk cuffs and a cream-colored, flowy, lace maxi skirt. To give the look more of a boho chic vibe, she pulled her dark blonde hair into an updo which looks like a typical messy bun from the front, but from the back, you can see that it's a slightly more detailed French bun hairstyle.
When it comes to red carpet beauty, updos like French buns and twists are as classic as it gets. Not only do they work for almost any occasion, formal or otherwise, but there are also a ton of different ways for an updo to be customized, from high buns to half-up, half-down styles. They're also pretty easy to achieve on your own at home. To recreate Jennifer Lawrence's red carpet look for yourself, read ahead for some styling must-haves.
Fight frizz and flyaways with this styling cream that holds hair without hardening or flaking.
Grab a curling iron to add a slight bend to your bangs or any pieces left out of your updo.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.