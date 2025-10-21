Leave It to Jennifer Lawrence to Elevate the Messy Bun to Fashion Girl Status

I've never been much of a bangs girl, but Jennifer Lawrence's press tour looks have slowly been reminding me that bangs and a messy updo is an unbeatable combination. The actress is currently making her rounds as she promotes her upcoming film, Die My Love, which she stars in alongside Robert Pattinson. Just a few days ago, she appeared at the BFI London Film Festival wearing her thick bangs alongside of bone straight blowout, but she switched things up with a French twist for the Rome Film Fest on Oct. 20.

Lawrence attended the festival's screening event for Die My Love, where she stepped out on the red carpet wearing a slouchy brown sweater with a black collar and silk cuffs and a cream-colored, flowy, lace maxi skirt. To give the look more of a boho chic vibe, she pulled her dark blonde hair into an updo which looks like a typical messy bun from the front, but from the back, you can see that it's a slightly more detailed French bun hairstyle.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to red carpet beauty, updos like French buns and twists are as classic as it gets. Not only do they work for almost any occasion, formal or otherwise, but there are also a ton of different ways for an updo to be customized, from high buns to half-up, half-down styles. They're also pretty easy to achieve on your own at home. To recreate Jennifer Lawrence's red carpet look for yourself, read ahead for some styling must-haves.