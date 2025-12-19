I wish I could commit to any hairstyle the way Laura Dern has fully committed to wearing curtain bangs. She wears the fringe and wavy hair combo so well, I'm almost convinced I should get the cut—especially after seeing her at her most recent film premiere.

On Dec. 17, Dern attended a San Francisco premiere event for Is This Thing On?, the marriage dramedy she's starring in alongside Will Arnett. For the event, she wore a white blouse with frills along the neckline underneath a striped, black blazer dress. Her glam was also worthy of some commotion. She wore a hint of peachy blush on her cheeks and pink, rosy lipstick and styled her hair in what's now become her signature: curtain bangs with lightly-tousled waves.

Laura Dern wears beachy waves and curtain bangs to the premiere of "Is This Thing On?" (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dern has been wearing curtain bangs as her signature hairstyle since she first revealed the cut back in 2023 at the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony. She even wore an extra-wavy, summery fringe back in August when she attended the Venice International Film Festival.

The shaggy look has never exactly gone out of style, but it's shaping up to be especially popular in 2026. Hair experts are predicting that the shag will be one of the most requested haircuts of next year, and even Kourtney Kardashian is getting a jump on the trend with her new Farrah Fawcett-style curtain bangs courtesy of hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos.

Curtain bangs are actually pretty low maintenance and easy to style at home. If Laura Dern's beach waves and bangs combo has you convinced, read ahead to shop a few styling essentials.

