I Saw Kourtney Kardashian's New Haircut and Immediately Considered Getting Bangs
She's really selling me on this look.
With less than two weeks left of 2025, Kourtney Kardashian is ready to kick off the new year with a dramatic new haircut. She's spent the last few weeks wearing straight hair and blunt bangs, and instead of suffering through the awkward grow-out out phase, she stayed loyal to the bangs and transformed her blunt cut into a retro '70s fringe.
Celebrity hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos, who brought the haircut to life, shared a photo of Kardashian's new look via Instagram this week. In said photo, she's seen wearing big, Farrah Fawcett-style curls with curtain bangs that frame her face. "Feathery," "fashion," and "fluffy" are just a handful of descriptors Giannetos used to refer to the new look in the caption, but he officially named it the "YSL haircut" and revealed that he cut and styled Kardashian's hair using tape-in hair extensions from Great Lengths.
“This look was inspired by the Iconic YSL editorial aesthetic,” Giannetos explained. “We wanted to create something timeless yet bold and sexy, adding layers to create dimension and feathery movement in the hair.”
The shaggy look made a comeback and embedded itself back into popular culture a few years ago, but hair experts predict it'll be one of the most requested haircuts of winter 2026, especially for people with curls and textured hair.
"This one has been here for a while and isn’t going anywhere soon," hairstylist Dusty "CurlVision" Schlabach, told MC in a previous story. "It’s a great move for curlies because it ensures shape while retaining whatever length they prefer, and can be worn with or without an evident fringe."
Face-framing curtain bangs are also pretty easy to style on your own at home, so if you've recently found yourself questioning whether or not you should commit to bangs, let this be your sign. Read ahead to shop some styling essentials.
