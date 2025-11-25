Lili Reinhart knows the power of a good, sleek ponytail. On November 24, the actress was spotted in New York City as she continues promoting her acclaimed series, Hal & Harper. The Marie Claire cover star was dressed smartly in a preppy Tory Burch blazer, paired with a floral skirt and pointed-toe heels. Of course, my eyes stayed fixed on one part of the look: her glam.

Reinhart’s ponytail was the epitome of snatched. The front of her hair was parted in the middle, but otherwise, it was completely slicked back into an updo. She positioned the style at the center of her head and left the ends of her hair out instead of wrapping them around the base of the hair tie.

The result is a sleek, chic ponytail that is as functional as it is stylish, especially as she continues to travel between different cities doing press. A simple, neutral-toned pink manicure and barely-there, skin-like makeup completed the look.

Lili Reinhart is seen leaving "LIVE with Kelly and Mark" on November 24, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Reinhart is a lover of a good updo and has been spotted in everything from buns to bouffants, she appears to be steadfast in her love of the middle part. That being said, her hair repertoire is vast, and she somehow manages to make the simplest hairstyles look extremely elegant with a simple tuck behind the ear or styling a face-framing piece of hair just so. It’s a power that I hope to one day possess, but will long for from a distance until then.

​A ponytail is a simple hairstyle to achieve, but one that’s as sleek as Reinhart’s takes a few tools and some elbow grease. Keep reading for the products that I recommend to get the look.