Between Zendaya, Taylor, and Selena, I think it's fair to say that the next 12 months are going to be filled with the American version of three royal weddings. Even better, the bridal fashion and beauty looks are sure to be legendary. Just look to Selena's recent bachelorette party getaway in Cabo, Mexico where she fired off fit after flawless fit. Among her array of little white dresses and lacy veils, I couldn't help but clock that her hair other hair accessory of choice was a poofy white scrunchie.

Love them or hate them (I'm undecided) the fact remains that scrunchies have fully reentered the beauty and fashion zeitgeist from their heyday in the '80s and '90s, and according to Gomez, they look absolutely stunning on a glowing bride-to-be. Effortless, low-maintenance, and so easy to throw on after a day cruising around on a yacht with your best girlfriends, the scrunchie is definitely a solid choice for any tropical vacation.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) A photo posted by on

In a series of photos shared to her Instagram, the Only Murders in the Building star looked absolutely radiant sitting on a white and wood couch, her back to the dreamy seaside vista behind her. Her hair was styled in a chic slick back bun which allowed her crocheted, long-sleeve white beach dress to take center stage. In addition to her gold hoops and bare feet, Gomez paired the gossamer scrunchie with glamorous, glowy skin, a reddish lipstick and plenty of black eyeliner to give her a sultry cat eye effect.

If you scroll through the rest of the photo carousel, it appears that she later swapped the scrunchie for a veil for a few beach-side snaps, and later, she wore her hair pulled back and unadorned for a boat ride with friends. But between her beach coverup looks, pearl-encrusted evening dresses, and sporty bikinis, it's clear the Gomez is having a blast on her bachelorette adventure. Only time will tell if she decides to incorporate another scrunchie moment into her bridal prep or even (do we dare to imagine?) for her wedding day.

Want to test out the scrunchie trend for yourself? Keep scrolling for a few fashion-forward styles to try this season.