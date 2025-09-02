Arguably, one of the best things about tuning in for the US Open is people watching. Any time I'm not tracking the athletes quite literally serving on the court at this year's event, I've been scouring the VIP sections and looking out for some standout beauty moments from the droves of celebrities in attendance —and even with just a handful of days left in the tournament, they've really been delivering.

The big event kicked off on Aug. 18, and it's inevitably brought out dozens of A-listers from Lindsay Lohan to Katie Holmes to Simone Biles , and the top beauty moments have been a mixed bag between laid back, slightly grungy hairstyles to decked out manicures (see: Biles's polka dot nails ). The event isn't over quite yet (things don't officially wrap until Sept. 7), but surely there will be plenty more jaw-dropping beauty moments to come as more celebs begin to pop in and out of the final matches.

Read ahead to check out some of the best beauty looks from the 2025 US Open so far.

Naomi Osaka

During her Aug. 26 match against Greet Minnen, Osaka wore her hair in stitch braids that were woven into a high bun and accented with red crystal roses. Off the court, she wore a headpiece with long faux locs attached to it.

Taylor Townsend

During Townsend's time in the tournament, she wore almond-shaped nails with a fiery red design to match her Alexander John tennis dress, which featured a flame design around the hem.

Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff also competed with a head-turning manicure. Her nails featured a tennis-core theme, with metal charms and drawings of a tennis ball and racket on two fingers.

Simone Biles

The polka dot nail trend strikes again. This time on Simone Biles, who attended the event wearing an inverted polka dot manicure with a red and white theme.

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan showed up on day eight of the tournament wearing soft curls with a middle part.

Katie Holmes

On Aug. 29, Katie Holmes was seen at the event wearing her hair in messy, grungy waves.

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson styled her pixie cut in curls with a subtle baby bang. The Abbott Elementary star previously cut her hair last fall, debuting the new look at the 2024 BAFTAs.

Natasha Rothwell

The White Lotus star Natasha Rothwell also popped out at the tournament on Aug. 31. She was pictured at the event wearing her hair in a half-up, half-down style with spiral curls.

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox styled her signature honey blonde locks in a long, textured high ponytail with hair wrapped around the base. If you look closely, you can also see a few chunky, platinum blonde highlights in her hair.

Michaela Jae Rodriguez

On Aug. 31, Pose star Michaela Jae Rodriguez stepped out wearing long, straight hair with feathered bangs.