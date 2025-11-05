Suni Lee might be used to winning gymnastics medals, but she’s beginning to establish herself as a force in the beauty space as well. On November 4, the Olympic gymnast attended the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City, alongside some of Hollywood's biggest A-list celebrities. Lee, a long-time fan of acrylic nails (she’s even competed with them), wore an elegant white almond manicure to the event, which stood out beautifully against her red gown. Yet, my eyes couldn’t help but be continually drawn to her hairstyle, which embodied Old Hollywood glamour.

Before it was styled, Lee’s hair appears to have been straightened, and judging by that shine, a gloss treatment was likely applied. Her hair was probably parted to the side and curled using a large-barreled iron before being combed out to create a beautiful face-framing look. This hairstyle allowed her subtle, yet glowy makeup to stand out, and the entire look flowed seamlessly, especially with her off-the-shoulder dress.

Sunisa Lee attends the 2025 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at The Plaza Hotel on November 04, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Big, bouncy curls are a timeless hairstyle, but many people don’t realize that combing them out like Lee did can give you celebrity-style volume, making your entire look appear larger-than-life. The feeling truly is unmatched.

That being said, heat styling every day isn’t practical for many people, and you also need to consider your hair's health. Still, I know a few techniques that can help you achieve a similar look and how you can preserve it throughout the workweek. Keep reading for the tips and products you should know about.