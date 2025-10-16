Bella Hadid joined a drove of other models and influencers on Oct. 15 to appear in the long-awaited 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and if you couldn't help but notice that her bombshell blowout looked slightly lighter than it has in the last few months as she strutted down the runway, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you—this may just be the blondest her hair has been in years.

A few months ago, Hadid switched up her signature dark hair color and debuted a honey blonde color when she attended Cannes Film Festival. She's been wearing the golden color ever since, but after last night's fashion show, her hairstylist and colorist, Jacob Schwartz, confirmed that he gave her color a bit of a refresh using a few products from Schwarzkopf Professional. According to Schwartz, he slightly lifted Hadid's hair color to "a more golden, natural blonde" that he aptly named "supermodel blonde" using the brand's Igora Royal Permanent Hair Color, and followed that up with a gloss to give her hair a shiny finish.

Bella Hadid showing off her "supermodel blonde" hair color at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hadid is a natural blonde, but before this year, dark hair had pretty much become her signature. With fall officially underway, it's safe to say that the blonde isn't just a temporary change she adopted for summer.

The good news is that, if you're also thinking of undergoing a major hair change in the name of fall, it's not too late—the even better news is that switching to lighter hues like blonde still works even when the temperature has dropped. If "supermodel blonde" or something similar is currently on your list of fall hair colors, read ahead to find some essentials for keeping the color in shape.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors