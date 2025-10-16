Bella Hadid's 'Supermodel Blonde' from the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Is the Lightest Her Hair Has Been In Years
The shade is here to stay.
Bella Hadid joined a drove of other models and influencers on Oct. 15 to appear in the long-awaited 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and if you couldn't help but notice that her bombshell blowout looked slightly lighter than it has in the last few months as she strutted down the runway, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you—this may just be the blondest her hair has been in years.
A few months ago, Hadid switched up her signature dark hair color and debuted a honey blonde color when she attended Cannes Film Festival. She's been wearing the golden color ever since, but after last night's fashion show, her hairstylist and colorist, Jacob Schwartz, confirmed that he gave her color a bit of a refresh using a few products from Schwarzkopf Professional. According to Schwartz, he slightly lifted Hadid's hair color to "a more golden, natural blonde" that he aptly named "supermodel blonde" using the brand's Igora Royal Permanent Hair Color, and followed that up with a gloss to give her hair a shiny finish.
Hadid is a natural blonde, but before this year, dark hair had pretty much become her signature. With fall officially underway, it's safe to say that the blonde isn't just a temporary change she adopted for summer.
The good news is that, if you're also thinking of undergoing a major hair change in the name of fall, it's not too late—the even better news is that switching to lighter hues like blonde still works even when the temperature has dropped. If "supermodel blonde" or something similar is currently on your list of fall hair colors, read ahead to find some essentials for keeping the color in shape.
After lifting the color, Schwartz added a gloss to Hadid's hair for extra shine.
If going lighter is your goal, make sure you have a purple shampoo on hand that will fight discoloration and yellow, brassy tones that have potential to show up in your hair.
Lifting your hair color means that there's always potential for damage. Strengthen the hair using this mask that has bond-building properties and targets issues like split ends and breakage.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.