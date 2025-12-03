Teyana Taylor is the epitome of an It girl, and she continues to prove us all right with every appearance that she makes. On December 2, the actress was pictured at the 2026 Chanel Métiers d’Art show in New York where she sat front row in the subway extravaganza. She was dressed head-to-toe in pieces from the Spring 2026 collection, and, of course, she had on a killer pair of sunglasses to match. While serving us a look for the ages, Taylor also reminded me why a pixie cut will always be one of my favorite hairstyles.

Though the hairstyle has become a signature for the star, I always enjoy seeing the different ways that she styles and accessorizes it, depending on her outfit. For this version, she kept things simple, opting just for curls that added volume to her brunette strands. She completed the look by pairing it with her usual makeup formula: perfected skin, strong brows, and the most gorgeous, glossy nude lip color. A neutral French manicure sealed the deal on her beauty details.

Teyana Taylor attends the CHANEL Métiers d’Art Show 2026 on December 02, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pixie haircuts are a perfect option for people who want something shorter than a bob but don’t necessarily want to cut all of their hair off. Plus, there’s so much pixie inspiration in Hollywood that your mood board will be set for months to come. That being said, some people see a pixie haircut as much easier to style than long hair, and that’s not always the case.

Still, with the right styling products, you can find a version of the hairstyle that works best for your lifestyle, and that’s where I come in. If Taylor’s pixie is on the way to becoming your new go-to look, keep reading for the items that will make achieving it a whole lot easier.