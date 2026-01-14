It's been quite the week for major hair color changes. A few days ago, Pamela Anderson walked the Golden Globes red carpet and casually revealed that, after a few months spent wearing a copper red hair color, she'd officially returned to her signature platinum blonde look. Now The White Lotus's Carrie Coon is following suit with a major color swap of her own.

On Jan. 13, Coon was spotted outside of Good Morning America in New York City. She was wearing a black, leather midi dress with a blue and white striped, long-sleeve blouse underneath and a gray trench coat that she hung from her shoulders. The most notable thing about her ensemble, though, was actually her hair. Back in September, Coon hit the red carpet at the 2025 Emmy Awards with a brand-new pixie cut and a platinum blonde hair color, but now it looks like the blonde hair is no more, because after a handful of months, she's officially back to being a brunette.

Carrie Coon wears her brunette hair color while out in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This actually isn't Coon's first official appearance with her new hair color. In December, she was sporting the two-toned look as she let her roots grow in, but by the beginning of January, she was seen on opening night of her new Broadway production, Bug, and the blonde had fully been replaced by a deeper brown shade. (She's also one of the stars of HBO's The Gilded Age, where she's worn brown hair for her role as Bertha Russell for all three of the show's seasons so far.)

Coon recently spoke about switching off between blonde and brown hair during a conversation with Justin Theroux for Interview Magazine. "There is something about the platinum that makes people see me in a different way," she said. "You know what’s interesting? People don’t see me when my hair is dark. I would get recognized when I was platinum, probably because the bob in The White Lotus was platinum, but when my hair goes back to my normal color, that all goes away."

Carrie Coon wears brown hair during opening night of "Bug." (Image credit: Getty Images)

For people with hair that's naturally on the lighter end of the spectrum, it's not out of the ordinary to choose the gloomy winter months as the best time of year to take your hair color down a few shades and opt for something more rich and chocolatey in order to complement the energy of winter. In fact, glossy, brunette shades (along with moody, copper reds and dark espresso) are predicted to be some of the most requested winter hair colors this year.

“The two hottest hair color trends for this winter will undoubtedly be rich mocha and chocolate-toned brunettes,” celebrity colorist Tylor Johnson previously told MC. “Going darker has obviously dominated the fall, but specifically, a mix of cool and chocolatey tones will be the most popular this winter.”

Of course, there's no right time of year to make a few tweaks to your hair color, but if you're considering making any changes in light of the new year, try to consult a professional hairstylist or colorist first. In the meantime, read ahead to shop some of the best products for brunette and color-treated hair.