One of the many reasons why I adore Zoë Kravitz is that she can make just about any hairstyle look good. She's experimented with plenty of edgy styles in years past—from a pixie cut to a platinum blonde bob—yet somehow seeing her pull off the oft-debated side part and bang combination this week just reminded me that she's the hair chameleon I aspire to be one day.

The actress appeared in London on Aug. 21 to attend a photocall for Caught Stealing, the crime comedy she's starring in alongside Austin Butler, and she looked effortlessly cool, as always. Kravitz showed up wearing a low-waisted, black, silk maxi skirt with a cropped white tank top and open-toed mule heels. Her hair was styled in what's now become her signature invisible braid look, and was slightly wavy towards the ends. She brought it all together with a messy side bang that looked so good, it might just put an end to the middle part-side part debate once and for all.

Zoë Kravitz attends the photocall for "Caught Stealing" in London. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The side part was unofficially declared dead around 2020, when Gen Z decided that they were for old people (aka Millennials), and while it never actually went away (really, what beauty trend does?), it took almost no time for the side part to make a comeback. Kravitz also wore a side part during a red carpet event for the same film earlier this week, and I'm taking her commitment to the controversial style as proof that it's here to stay for good.

To get the look, read ahead to shop some essentials.

