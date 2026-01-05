Quinta Brunson Is Kicking Off the New Year With Bold, Loose Waves

For most people, a new year symbolizes a fresh start, which means it's as good a time as any to switch things up and kick things off with a completely different look. Take Quinta Brunson, for example. After spending the bulk of the last year wearing a chic pixie cut, the Abbott Elementary creator and star showed up to the 2026 Critic's Choice Awards wearing a super-long, '70s-style blowout.

Brunson attended the awards show wearing a baby pink Chloé suit that featured an oversized jacket and wide leg pants. She opted for natural glam (i.e., a filled-in brow, brown eye makeup, and subtle lash extensions) but went all out with her hair. For the event, she wore a long, jet black wig with that featured big, bold, loose waves which were styled by hairstylist Suzette Boozer.

Quinta Brunson wears long, wavy hair to the 2026 Critic's Choice Awards on Jan. 4. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brunson previously debuted her pixie cut back in 2024 at the Primetime Emmy Awards. "I’ve been planning it for a really long time and I kept getting cold feet and I decided it was time to stop getting cold feet and just cut it off," she told correspondent Zanna Roberts during the show's the red carpet. "Like, I have never felt better. I just feel very much like myself."

The pixie cut was one of the most popular haircuts of 2025, and it's set to be one of winter's biggest haircuts alongside bold curly cuts like the hairstyle Brunson wore to the Critic's Choice Awards. "I predict we’ll be seeing people who actually do have natural curls or waves finally showcasing them more often," curly hair specialist, Dusty Schlabach , previously told MC. To get the look, read ahead to shop a few essentials.