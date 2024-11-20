Katie Holmes Abandons Her Favorite Designer Accessories for a Cherry Red Bag and New Ballet Flats

Happy actress Katie Holmes has her hands full with water and coffee as she arrives at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre in New York City on Nov. 19 wearing a burgundy satin slip dress and a gray denim jacket
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Katie Holmes and her Khaite Tote Bag are a love story for the ages. Like any good couple, one is rarely seen without the other. Holmes is steadfastly loyal to the spacious Khaite bag, regardless of what she's wearing. She wore it all summer long—with gauzy button-downs, barrel-leg jeans, and plaid jumpsuits—and now that fall has hit, she's pivoted to styling it with blazers, sweaters, puffer coats, and ballet flats. This is all to say: she loves that bag.

Her latest outfit, however, seems to have inspired a change. On Tuesday, Nov. 19, the Dawson's Creek actor was spotted in New York City carrying—nay, cheating—with a spicy new style.

Katie Holmes arrived at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre for a performance of Our Town dressed in a mix of luxe basics. She was outfitted in burgundy, cherry red, and smoky gray, looking like a triple threat of winter color trends. Her look included a wine-colored Falconeri satin maxi skirt, paired with a matching V-neck sweater. On top, Holmes layered a shirt jacket made of washed gray denim and slung a bright crimson tote bag over her arm (read: not her Khaite bag).

Katie Holmes wears a black cherry maxi skirt and matching sweater while out in NYC.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Falconeri Long Silk Skirt
Falconeri Long Silk Skirt

a falconeri sweater worn by katie holmes
Falconeri Ultrasoft Cashmere V-Neck Sweater

Bright colors aren't common in Katie Holmes's accessories lineup. Aside from her aforementioned Khaite bag, the actress has also carried a black Mansur Gavriel tote and a deep burgundy Madewell bucket bag on repeat.

Her vibrant handbag isn't the only sartorial betrayal Holmes committed on Tuesday night. On the contrary, she also replaced her beloved teal velvet flats with a nearly identical style. Like her Amelia Tote, Holmes wears her favorite Vibi Mary Janes on every possible occasion and with every imaginable 'fit. Yesterday, however, she chose a different pair, stepping out in a pair of strapped ballet flats made of mustard yellow crushed velvet.

This just goes to show: Even the best basics deserve a break.

Shop Saturated Basics Inspired By Katie Holmes

Bias Dress in Viscose Satin | Burgundy
Argent Bias Dress in Viscose Satin

Feather Soft Denim Shirt
H&M Feather Soft Denim Shirt

Florentine Large Amelie Shoulder Bag
Dooney & Bourke Florentine Large Amelie Shoulder Bag

The Day Mary Jane
Everlane The Day Mary Jane

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

