Katie Holmes and her Khaite Tote Bag are a love story for the ages. Like any good couple, one is rarely seen without the other. Holmes is steadfastly loyal to the spacious Khaite bag, regardless of what she's wearing. She wore it all summer long—with gauzy button-downs, barrel-leg jeans, and plaid jumpsuits—and now that fall has hit, she's pivoted to styling it with blazers, sweaters, puffer coats, and ballet flats. This is all to say: she loves that bag.

Her latest outfit, however, seems to have inspired a change. On Tuesday, Nov. 19, the Dawson's Creek actor was spotted in New York City carrying—nay, cheating—with a spicy new style.

Katie Holmes arrived at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre for a performance of Our Town dressed in a mix of luxe basics. She was outfitted in burgundy, cherry red, and smoky gray, looking like a triple threat of winter color trends. Her look included a wine-colored Falconeri satin maxi skirt, paired with a matching V-neck sweater. On top, Holmes layered a shirt jacket made of washed gray denim and slung a bright crimson tote bag over her arm (read: not her Khaite bag).

Katie Holmes wears a black cherry maxi skirt and matching sweater while out in NYC. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Bright colors aren't common in Katie Holmes's accessories lineup. Aside from her aforementioned Khaite bag, the actress has also carried a black Mansur Gavriel tote and a deep burgundy Madewell bucket bag on repeat.

Her vibrant handbag isn't the only sartorial betrayal Holmes committed on Tuesday night. On the contrary, she also replaced her beloved teal velvet flats with a nearly identical style. Like her Amelia Tote, Holmes wears her favorite Vibi Mary Janes on every possible occasion and with every imaginable 'fit. Yesterday, however, she chose a different pair, stepping out in a pair of strapped ballet flats made of mustard yellow crushed velvet.

This just goes to show: Even the best basics deserve a break.

Shop Saturated Basics Inspired By Katie Holmes

Argent Bias Dress in Viscose Satin $450 at Argent

Everlane The Day Mary Jane $158 at Everlane

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors