Katie Holmes Abandons Her Favorite Designer Accessories for a Cherry Red Bag and New Ballet Flats
An absolutely shocking turn of events.
Katie Holmes and her Khaite Tote Bag are a love story for the ages. Like any good couple, one is rarely seen without the other. Holmes is steadfastly loyal to the spacious Khaite bag, regardless of what she's wearing. She wore it all summer long—with gauzy button-downs, barrel-leg jeans, and plaid jumpsuits—and now that fall has hit, she's pivoted to styling it with blazers, sweaters, puffer coats, and ballet flats. This is all to say: she loves that bag.
Her latest outfit, however, seems to have inspired a change. On Tuesday, Nov. 19, the Dawson's Creek actor was spotted in New York City carrying—nay, cheating—with a spicy new style.
Katie Holmes arrived at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre for a performance of Our Town dressed in a mix of luxe basics. She was outfitted in burgundy, cherry red, and smoky gray, looking like a triple threat of winter color trends. Her look included a wine-colored Falconeri satin maxi skirt, paired with a matching V-neck sweater. On top, Holmes layered a shirt jacket made of washed gray denim and slung a bright crimson tote bag over her arm (read: not her Khaite bag).
Bright colors aren't common in Katie Holmes's accessories lineup. Aside from her aforementioned Khaite bag, the actress has also carried a black Mansur Gavriel tote and a deep burgundy Madewell bucket bag on repeat.
Her vibrant handbag isn't the only sartorial betrayal Holmes committed on Tuesday night. On the contrary, she also replaced her beloved teal velvet flats with a nearly identical style. Like her Amelia Tote, Holmes wears her favorite Vibi Mary Janes on every possible occasion and with every imaginable 'fit. Yesterday, however, she chose a different pair, stepping out in a pair of strapped ballet flats made of mustard yellow crushed velvet.
This just goes to show: Even the best basics deserve a break.
Shop Saturated Basics Inspired By Katie Holmes
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Ted Danson Got Up at 3AM While Making His New Show So He Could Spend Time With His Wife
This or nothing!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Matthew McConaughey on the "Pact" He Made With Wife Camila
He had to do what was right for him.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jay Cutler Is Engaged Again, Just as Kristin Cavallari Addresses Affair Rumors From Their Marriage
They split in 2020.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner’s Favorite Nike Sneakers Are Already on Sale for Black Friday
They're on sale ahead of Black Friday.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Zendaya Goes Cool-Girl Casual With Robert Pattinson in an Olive Jacket and Jeans
The pair is a picture-perfect fictional couple.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Rihanna Unleashes Her Inner Millennial in Skintight Leggings and a Satin Going-Out Top
You can take the girl out of 2014, but you can't take 2014 out of the girl.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Hailey Bieber's Postpartum Style Now Includes Lace Tops, Visible Bras, and Fur Coats
She's referencing one of her most memorable pregnancy photoshoots.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Jennifer Lopez's 2024 Governors Awards Gown Proves Her Breakup Era Is Defined By Naked Dresses
She wore another standout version on another red carpet.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Pairs Her Low-Cut Sequin Revenge Dress With an Even More Bedazzled Manicure
Plus a custom bling cup.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Transforms a Rare Vintage Gown Into the Chicest Black Maternity Dress
It's also the perfect party dress.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Halle Berry Re-Wears Her 2002 Oscars Naked Dress on the Elie Saab Runway
It looks even better now.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published