Kylie Jenner is channeling one of the most iconic divas of our time: Jessica Rabbit. One day after being spotted in tousled curls and a full Chanel skirt suit , the Khy founder decided to give her aesthetic a 180—creating an optical illusion that convinced me she was the latest celebrity to cut bangs.

In contrast to yesterday's carefree hairstyle, Jenner’s new look is sultry, sexy, and decidedly retro —an Old Hollywood-inspired glam that feels like the perfect complement to her vintage Alaïa bodycon dress. The knee-length dress was a combination of leopard print and velvet materials, with the latter creating a gorgeous negative space design and ending in a fur-lined hem. A soft brown smoky eye, neutral lip, cheek color, and pink nails fit for Valentine’s Day, completed the mom of two's look.

Kylie Jenner posing in leopard print and velvet dress on Instagram. (Image credit: Kylie Jenner

If you're trying to recreate this faux bang look (I know I am), I'm happy to report that it's actually fairly simple—and doesn't even require trim. Just give yourself a deep side part. “To get Jenner’s shiny curls, always start on clean hair,” says hairstylist and The Second Floor Salon owner, Rogerio Cavalcante. “If you’re using a tool like a Dyson or blow-out brush to get your curls, make sure to use a shot of cool air—this smooths the hair cuticle, enhancing shine and reducing frizz.”

Cavalcante also notes that applying a hair serum helps tame flyaways and enhances shine. Plus, a mist of light-hold hairspray will help keep your hair smooth while still allowing some movement.

Whether you want Jenner’s enviably shiny hair or just a few tools to perfect your signature curls, I curated a list of my go-to products for when I need a hairstyle that gives me my own Jessica-Rabbit moment. From hair glosses to oils and the curling wand that I refuse to live without, these items will give you the Kylie Jenner curls of your dreams.

dpHue Gloss+ Semi-Permanent Hair Color & Deep Conditioner $38 at Nordstrom One of the best things about this hair gloss is that it comes in 11 shades. So whether you're trying to give your natural hair a boost of shine or you want your color-treated strands to look a little more healthy, dpHue has an option for you.

IGK Expensive Clear Gloss Topcoat $32 at Sephora This formula boosts shine and color while making all hair textures softer and more manageable.

Bread Beauty Supply Hair-Oil Everyday Gloss $24 at Sephora $24 at Ulta Beauty Want an everyday oil that keeps your hair looking healthy? This one from Bread Beauty Supply is lightweight, silicone-free, and smells incredible.

T3 Switch Kit Curl Trio $319 at Sephora This is simply one of the best curling irons out there—no debate. Whether you have curly, coily, or fine hair, this kit has three interchangeable heads that can give you a curl that perfectly matches your hair texture.

