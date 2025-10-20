Hailey Bieber may be a lover of the glazed donut manicure, but it looks like there are two more fall nail trends that are currently getting her stamp of approval—and she just combined them in one manicure.

Bieber made an appearance at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles over the weekend, where she wore a strapless brown dress with a tan corset. Her glam was pretty neutral all-around, save for her nails. In lieu of her usual nude, glazed donut looks (which she wears so often that they've pretty much become signature for her), she switched things up with a mesmerizing cat eye manicure courtesy of celebrity manicurist, Zola Ganzorigt. For the uninitiated, cat eye nails are created using metallic nail polish and a magnet that moves the particles in the polish around to give the look a velvety look. There are a ton of ways to wear the design, but Bieber chose to customize hers by wearing a chocolate brown nail polish, another fall favorite, as the base coat. It honestly looks like a melted milk chocolate sundae.

Hailey Bieber's chocolate cat eye manicure at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cat eye nails are pretty similar to chrome nails, but they have more of a shimmering, velvety look. They've become a major nail trend over the last year, as have chocolate brown nails. Towards the end of summer, Vanessa Hudgens was seen wearing long, oval-shaped cat eye nails in a champagne color, and before that she wore the trend again in a bright, guava design.

The cat eye look is actually pretty easy to achieve at home. so long as you have the right tools on hand. To get the chocolate cat eye look on your own, read ahead for a few nail must-haves.

