I'll Be Copying Hailey Bieber's Melted Chocolate Manicure All Fall Long
It's so perfect.
Hailey Bieber may be a lover of the glazed donut manicure, but it looks like there are two more fall nail trends that are currently getting her stamp of approval—and she just combined them in one manicure.
Bieber made an appearance at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles over the weekend, where she wore a strapless brown dress with a tan corset. Her glam was pretty neutral all-around, save for her nails. In lieu of her usual nude, glazed donut looks (which she wears so often that they've pretty much become signature for her), she switched things up with a mesmerizing cat eye manicure courtesy of celebrity manicurist, Zola Ganzorigt. For the uninitiated, cat eye nails are created using metallic nail polish and a magnet that moves the particles in the polish around to give the look a velvety look. There are a ton of ways to wear the design, but Bieber chose to customize hers by wearing a chocolate brown nail polish, another fall favorite, as the base coat. It honestly looks like a melted milk chocolate sundae.
Cat eye nails are pretty similar to chrome nails, but they have more of a shimmering, velvety look. They've become a major nail trend over the last year, as have chocolate brown nails. Towards the end of summer, Vanessa Hudgens was seen wearing long, oval-shaped cat eye nails in a champagne color, and before that she wore the trend again in a bright, guava design.
The cat eye look is actually pretty easy to achieve at home. so long as you have the right tools on hand. To get the chocolate cat eye look on your own, read ahead for a few nail must-haves.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.