If I can count on any artist to take a step outside of the box and completely defy mid-winter beauty rules, it's always going to be Doechii. As the who's who of the music industry gathered in Los Angeles last night to celebrate the 68th Grammy Awards, I was obviously zoned in on every detail decorating the fingertips of the attendees who circled the red carpet. While most stars opted for neutral tones like milky pinks, sheer whites, and classic French manicures, Doechii unsurprisingly opted for something a little different by mixing two bold design elements: chrome and leopard.

The "Anxiety" singer was up for a handful of awards last night, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year, and she showed up wearing a '90s-inspired Roberto Cavalli gown that featured an earthy red lace bodice and a deep purple bustle with a frilly train. That's not to say that her glam wasn't also applause-worthy.

Doechii wore a chocolate brown hair color that was styled in springy curls that were pulled up into a pineapple updo, and she wore warm-toned makeup on her eyes and lips. Her nail art for the night was even more mesmerizing. To match the vintage theme of her makeup and gown, the rapper wore a short French manicure that swapped out the traditional white tips for chrome. And, of course, she didn't stop there. Her toes told a similar story, as she wore a matching chrome French pedicure and threw a leopard print design on her middle and pinky toes. Her nail tech, Rachel Sun, shared a close-up photo of the look to Instagram after the show.

An increasing amount of celebrities are ditching dark nail colors for lighter, neutral tones, but Doechii, of course, isn't the only person to lean heavily into the leopard print trend this season. Back in December, Hailey Bieber showed off a manicure that featured a mixture of all-over leopard print designs and leopard print French tips during a trip to Japan, and shortly after, Vanessa Hudgens wore cat eye nails that also featured the wild design.

As a reminder, winter is actually the perfect time to wear leopard print fashion and accessories, so wearing a manicure or pedicure to match is a great way to complement the look. To achieve something similar, read ahead to shop.

