I am currently on a very strict mani-pedi schedule. I get a Russian manicure every four weeks and a Dazzle Dry pedicure every three weeks. Yes, even in the winter. Candidly, even if my toes are shoved in three layers of socks and boots, I still want to know they look pretty. My heels require regular exfoliation (no cracked feet, here!), my cuticles need clipping, and my toenails should look chic with one of the best winter nail polish colors.

This year, my go-to shades have some serious range. I love a good milky pink or winter white—especially when I head somewhere warm for winter vacation. But I’m also very into a monochromatic moment that matches my mani. Currently, I’m having a chocolate brown moment, but maroon and a near-black (I like shades with a slight purple or navy undertone) are next up on my rotation.

I’ve been leaning into the DIY of it all (pedicures during the winter don’t need to look super professional), and highly recommend stocking up on an exfoliating foot scrub (Osea is my favorite), foot cream (don’t sleep on good ole Vaseline), and a chic polish color. Shop my favorites, below.

Milky Pink

I wear this color palette on my toes every single day of spring and summer. The creaminess of a white mixed with the subtle tint of a baby pink creates a timeless, elevated hue that goes with every outfit. I also find it to be the most flattering shade on short toenails. I like to concoct my own, but there are plenty of Bubble Bath-esque shades out there already.

Chanel Le Vernis - 111 Ballerina $33 at Chanel, Inc. The key is to start out with sheer pink. Chanel is my go-to—the brush is sturdy, the polish applies evenly without streaks, and it dries down relatively quickly. OPI Nail Lacquer Alpine Snow $11.99 at Amazon US While Alpine Snow is stark white on its own, it’s my favorite layering white. It gives a creamy finish like no other and because it’s so pigmented, one coat on top of your pink is really all you need.

Maroon Moment

Give your cherry red ned nail polish a winter makeover. I normally seek out a shade with a bordeaux-merlot-maroon vibe, but you can also get in on the black cherry nail trend. It’s my go-to right around the holidays—festive but not too festive, you know?

Dazzle Dry Zest $22 at Dazzle Dry I am a Dazzle Dry girl to my core—the polish dries in five minutes flat, so you’re at minimal risk of smudging your pedicure. Which, if you’re clumsy like me, is key. This shade is a maroon-meets-chocolate. Who doesn’t love two trends in one? Sally Hansen Hard as Nails, Garnet Attention $2.37 at Amazon US If I’m going to spend the time doing an at-home manicure, it better be worth it. That’s where this Sally Hansen nail polish comes in. It’s chip-resistant, has a high-shine finish you typically only find in a gel, and stays on my nails for at least five days.

Black—With a Twist

A classic black nail polish will always be on trend. But I personally find a true black shade to be a little harsh against my fair skin. That’s why I often turn to black polishes that have a slight undertone; ones that, when you look closely and under a bright light, pick up hints of purple, red, or navy.

Essie After School Boy Blazer $6.50 at Amazon US I have been getting my nails painted in the shade After School Boy Blazer since, quite literally, middle school. It’s the best winter shade, and nobody can convince me otherwise. It has an expensive-looking finish that makes me feel pulled together even when my winter wardrobe consists of exclusively sweats. OPI Gelcolor Lincoln Park After Dark $24 at Amazon US Walk into any nail salon in New York City, and I can pretty much guarantee that Lincoln Park After Dark is their most popular shade this time of year. It’s a moody black with a maroon undertone that shifts in tone with the light.

Winter White

Nothing is classier to me than a winter white. Instead of going for an Elmer’s Glue or White Out kind of shade, look for one that veers toward ivory or has the slightest hint of beige. It gives it a more sophisticated, timeless energy that still feels soft and cozy.

Chocolate Brown

I am in a very chocolate brown mood these days. I have bought countless sweaters, all the suede booties and bags, and, of course, chocolate brown nail polish. I like my shades to be super dark (three coats is my hack), but if a milky shade looks incredibly flattering, too.

China Glaze Give Me S'more $8.50 at Amazon US Not only is this color *chef’s kiss* but the formula contains a plant-derived ingredient called hexanal that has one mission: to make brittle, weak nails stronger and healthier. I call that a win-win. Côte Shop Earthy Elegance $17.99 at Amazon US I am newly obsessed with this vegan beauty brand. I got hooked on the award-winning Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner (so good), but I’m happy to report that the nail polish deserves just as much praise. One swipe gives an opaque finish, and the shiny finish is salon-worthy.

