Since its announcement, I've been thinking a lot about the Pantone color of the year. Not just because it happens to be the debate of the week for online discourse (and justifiably so, as I agree with most of the disappointed sentiments shared), but also because the color is just...fine.

On the surface, "Cloud Dancer" sounds like an ethereal and calming shade that should sound be inviting and even inspiring. "A lofty white that serves as a symbol of calming influence in a society rediscovering the value of quiet reflection," is how Pantone describes it. But at a time when everything is trending to be more conservative and starting to look the same, choosing white as the color of 2026 makes me want to rebel and live in as much bold and dark colors as possible.

This week's best nail looks are all about an infusion of colors. I love a good disco ball nail decal to make my inner party girl happy. Give me weird, abstract geometric shapes in jelly finishes. And dark gothic vampire-inspired nail art? I've never pressed the "save" button faster in my life.

Below are 10 of the best nail looks of the week. May they fill you with magic and whimsy as they do for me.

Soft Glam Tips

Soft Glam A photo posted by on

Chic and cozy, this silver micro French mani is a look I’ll take with me into the new year. Celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen dressed up a deep nude base with a silver tip with a pretty shimmer finish.

Holiday Disco

Holiday Disco A photo posted by on

Nothing screams party like a disco nail. Created by nail artist Heather Errington, this black and silver disco combo is the perfect holiday party mani.

Cherry & Polka Dots

Cherry & Polka Dots A photo posted by on

You really can’t go wrong with a polka dot nail. But I especially love this mix of cherry decals and French tips that N’DAO Shoreditch Salon created for a super fun look. And baby blue and Bordeaux is a stunning color combo that I didn’t know I needed—until now.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gucci Vernis à Ongles Nail Polish $33 at Nordstrom

Galactic Details

Galactic Details A photo posted by on

How cool are these nails? Nail artist Lola Rudelou added bold 3D geometric shapes and jeweled decals to these rich Earth-toned nails for something truly out of this world. This earned an immediate save in my favorites folder.

Essie Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish - Closing Night $13 at Ulta Beauty

Vampire Romance

Vampire Romance A photo posted by on

Inspired by Pinterest’s 2026 prediction that “Vamp Romance” will be one of the biggest beauty trends of next year, nail artist San Sung Kim has drawn some of the most intricate nail art I’ve seen in a while. A beating heart, black rose details, bloody vampire teeth, this look is the epitome of dark gothic vibes—but in a chic, fun way.

Hermès Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel - Rose Magenta $62 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Sweet Orange

Sweet Orange A photo posted by on

Queen of the It Girl manis, celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt painted on a bright orange manicure for Kylie Jenner to perfectly match Jenner’s dress. I’ve never been drawn to orange, but seeing this nail look makes me want to reconsider.

Dior Dior Vernis in 648 Mirage $34 at Dior

Marble Chrome

Marble Chrome A photo posted by on

There’s something so mesmerizing about a marble design; the mix of white, pink, and white swirls with slight shimmer makes for a whimsical look. Celebrity nail artist Elle Gerstein added chrome detail for a nice metallic touch.

Essie Nail Art Studio Special Effects Vegan Nail Polish - Gilded Galaxy $12.99 at Target

Party Nails

Party Nails A photo posted by on

These nails just scream fun. Nail artist Hayley Badgery mixed bright pinks, golds, greens, and teals with metallic and iridescent finishes for a colorful wrapping paper-inspired mani that just makes me smile.

Shades of Purple

Shades of Purple A photo posted by on

Purple holds a special place in my heart: it’s the color of my birth stone (amethyst), it’s an approved shade on my color analysis, it’s often associated with royalty (my dream job when I was four was to be a Disney princess), and it’s simply just a stunning color. So I’m all for sticking to a purple color wheel to paint on a bunch of different designs. Here, nail artist Kelley Quach-Chanthavong mixes different shades of purple and classic designs for an eclectic mani that’s super fun.

Jelly Bows

Jelly Bows A photo posted by on

Of all the 2025 nail trends, jelly nails rank very high in my book. Nail artist Victoria Williams mixed deep green and Bordeaux jelly nails with bow details that’s part coquette and part festive vibes.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

