Today's Top Stories
1
Every Single Royal Wedding Guest Hat & Fascinator
royal wedding 2018 wedding dress 
2
The Difference Between Meghan and Kate's Dresses
3
Who Is Princess Diana's Niece, Kitty Spencer?
4
Shop Wedding Dresses Similar to Meghan Markle's
Prince Harry crying royal wedding
5
Prince Harry Crying at the Royal Wedding

5 Hot-Weather Makeup Ideas That Look Better When They're Melty

I've officially cracked the code on muggy summer beauty.

Imaxtree

Every summer, there's a point where, after sweating through my shirt and watching my foundation slide down my face, I say "screw it." Screw the perfectly smooth hair and the perfectly pressed dress, and most definitely screw the perfectly matte face, with the perfectly applied eyeshadow, lipstick, and blush. When it's hot as hell outside, it's simply not feasible to look like you just stepped out of a photoshoot all damn day.

So to turn the warm, humid weather into a beauty advantage, I searched high and low and found five trending looks that get prettier, sexier, and edgier (yes, all three of those things are possible at once) the more they melt into your skin, along with the best products to help get you there. So please, screenshot these looks, turn off your AC, and get your sweat on.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1 A Melty Stain
Imaxtree

There's an easy way to recreate this smudgy, softly stained look, and then there's an even easier way. The easy way: Suck on a popsicle for 25 mins. The easier—and less messy—way: Blot a red lip stain over your mouth, concentrating on the center of your lips, then gently dab and blend the color up and over the edges of your lips. The pigment will stay on for hours, leaving you free to guzzle iced coffees with reckless abandon.

MY PICK: 100% Pure Lip and Cheek Tint in Cranberry Glow, $26

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2 Smudgy, Hazy Eyeliner
Imaxtree

Yes, I know the last time you rimmed your entire eye in jet-black eyeliner was when you first discovered makeup in 8th grade, but trust me—the goth-level look is back and perfect for summer. The sweatier you get, the more the liner will smudge around your lash lines, taking your look from precise to smoky by the end of the day. To keep the liner from completely running down your face, though, tap a bit of black eyeshadow (or sheer setting powder) over your lower lash lines to lightly set the liner.

MY PICK: Sephora Long Lasting Kohl Pencil, $10

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3 Bronze-Only Blush
Imaxtree

Since your skin will be living in a perpetual state of flush for most of the summer anyway, swap your usual layer of cream blush for an iridescent bronzer to give your complexion a warm, just-napped-on-the-beach look. After an hour in the sun—or, let's be honest, 60 seconds in your hot car–the bronzer will melt into your skin for a naturally glowy, dewy finish.

MY PICK: RMS Beauty Buriti Bronzer, $28

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
4 Hot Metallic Shadows
Imaxtree

Bright, glitter-flecked eyeshadow can quickly veer into Studio 54 territory as soon as you start to perspire, but a bright, metallic cream shadow only looks better the hotter you get. If coppers and reds feel too bold, try tapping the same cream shadow over your lips and the apples of your cheeks, too, to balance out the eyes and tie the whole look together.

MY PICK: Chanel Ombre Premiere Longwear Cream Eyeshadow, $36

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5 Wet-Look Eyes
Imaxtree

Oil slicks on your nose? Not so hot. Oil slicks on your lids? Ridiculously hot. I know, I know; it's a double standard. But a slightly glossy, lived-in eye automatically gives off a vibe that says, "IDGAF that it's 100-degrees out, because I'm chill as fuck on the inside" (this vibe is a very talkative vibe). To get the look, just blend on your favorite eyeshadow, then dab a layer of eye gloss across your lids. To baby-step your way into the trend, try dabbing a tiny bit of gloss on just the center of your lids for a light-reflecting finish.

MY PICK: Milk Makeup Face Gloss, $20

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Complete Summer Beauty Guide
10 Sprays That Will Get You Perfect Beachy Waves
The 9 Best Sunscreens to Layer Under Foundation
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
 Thinking Ahead: The 13 Best Lip Colors for Summer
8 Mistakes You Always Make with Your Sunscreen
The 36 Best Celebrity Bobs and Lobs
4 Ways to Grow Out Your Bangs Without Hating Your Hair
The 19 Best Drugstore Products You're Not Using
The Foundation Longevity Test
Clumpy Mascara Is the Only Makeup Mistake You *Want* to Make
Don't Fight It: 7 Hairstyles Made Better by Frizz