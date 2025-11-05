Sephora’s Savings Event Is the Time to Shop Patrick Ta’s Celeb-Adored Line for Less

Our beauty team is obsessed.

Patrick Ta products on a striped background.
(Image credit: Getty Images; Patrick Ta)
Jump to category:
Brooke Knappenberger's avatar
Julia Marzovilla's avatar
By ,
published
in News

As beauty-obsessed editors, we take the Sephora Savings Event very seriously at Marie Claire. We’ve been counting down the days until it’s time to restock our skincare picks, try out new fragrances, and dive into the K-beauty world, and now it’s finally here. But before you stock your cart, I’m letting you in on the one beauty brand the entire team is shopping this time around: Patrick Ta.

Since launching in 2019, Patrick Ta has consistently released hit after hit. From the Essential Artistry Edit Eyeshadow Palette Marie Claire’s beauty editor Siena Gagliano calls “minimalism done right,” to the Luminous Skin Perfecting Foundation that personally converted me into a foundation fan, the Marie Claire beauty team can’t get enough of the makeup artist-helmed brand. If you were curious about what beauty editors actually spend their money on at the Sephora site-wide sale, you can bet it’s at least one (or two!) Patrick Ta products.

There has been no better time to test out new beauty products from Patrick Ta. From now through November 10, Rouge members can snag 20 percent off everything, while VIB clients have 15 percent off, and Insiders earn 10 percent off.

Keep scrolling to shop all of the Patrick Ta products our editors tested and loved—we know you will, too. The prices on this list reflect a 20 discount, so keep that in mind as you add all of these goodies to your cart.

Image 1 of 2
patrick ta palette siena gagliano
(Image credit: Siena Gagliano)
Image 1 of 2
Julia Marzovilla tests the Patrick Ta Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush Duo
(Image credit: Julia Marzovilla)
Image 1 of 3
Emma Aerin Becker tests the Patrick Ta Major Dimension Eye Illusion Eyeshadow Duo
(Image credit: Emma Aerin Becker`)
Image 1 of 2
Emma Aerin Becker uses Patrick Ta Major Dimension III Matte Eyeshadow Palette
(Image credit: Emma Aerin Becker )
Image 1 of 3
mc editor wearing patrick ta foundation
(Image credit: MC Staff)
Image 1 of 3
Ariel Baker testing the Patrick Ta Major Glow Nourishing Bronzing Body Oil.
(Image credit: Ariel Baker)
Image 1 of 2
Siena Gagliano
(Image credit: Siena Gagliano)

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.