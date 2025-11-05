As beauty-obsessed editors, we take the Sephora Savings Event very seriously at Marie Claire. We’ve been counting down the days until it’s time to restock our skincare picks, try out new fragrances, and dive into the K-beauty world, and now it’s finally here. But before you stock your cart, I’m letting you in on the one beauty brand the entire team is shopping this time around: Patrick Ta.

Since launching in 2019, Patrick Ta has consistently released hit after hit. From the Essential Artistry Edit Eyeshadow Palette Marie Claire’s beauty editor Siena Gagliano calls “minimalism done right,” to the Luminous Skin Perfecting Foundation that personally converted me into a foundation fan, the Marie Claire beauty team can’t get enough of the makeup artist-helmed brand. If you were curious about what beauty editors actually spend their money on at the Sephora site-wide sale, you can bet it’s at least one (or two!) Patrick Ta products.

There has been no better time to test out new beauty products from Patrick Ta. From now through November 10, Rouge members can snag 20 percent off everything, while VIB clients have 15 percent off, and Insiders earn 10 percent off.

Keep scrolling to shop all of the Patrick Ta products our editors tested and loved—we know you will, too. The prices on this list reflect a 20 discount, so keep that in mind as you add all of these goodies to your cart.

Patrick Ta Major Dimension Essential Artistry Edit Eyeshadow Palette (Was $44) $35 at Sephora Gagliano raved about these luxe matte eyeshadows recently, and I've been thinking about them ever since. In her busy, over-packed beauty bag, she says that this palette is "the perfect middle ground: a capsule of buttery mattes that feel like they were designed with my makeup bag and busy schedule in mind." I'm sold.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Siena Gagliano) (Image credit: Siena Gagliano)

Patrick Ta Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush Duo (Was $38) $30 at Sephora .This cream and powder blush duo took fashion commerce editor Julia Marzovilla a few tries to get right, but it's been a favorite in her collection ever since. "I found the Just Enough baby pink shade actually looks better on me now that my summer tan has faded," she says. "I also low how smooth the cream formula is, and I haven't found the powder to be patchy in the slightest."

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Julia Marzovilla) (Image credit: Julia Marzovilla)

Patrick Ta Major Dimension Eye Illusion Eyeshadow Duo - Always on Your Mind (Was $42) $34 at Sephora The holidays are coming, and this glittery eyeshadow is here to frost your winter beauty looks in festive sparkle. This " Always On Your Mind" colorway is my go-to for making my eyes really pop. Freelance writer Emma Aerin Becker has tested (and loves) this formula. These shadows are gorgeous and definitely pack a punch of glitter," she says. "I'm a sucker for pink eyeshadow, as I find it compliments my dark brown eyes the best. The metallic pigment was super vibrant (but not too vibrant, of course), and even worked as a highlighter topper."

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Emma Aerin Becker`) (Image credit: Emma Aerin Becker`) (Image credit: Emma Aerin Becker`)

Patrick Ta Major Sculpt Crème Contour & Powder Bronzer Duo (Was $42) $34 at Sephora Think of this cream bronzer and contour palette as your key to sculpted cheekbones in a second. It's just as smooth as the cream blush on this list (and comes in a bigger pan, too), so you can use either side of the pan to chisel away and give yourself supermodel bone structure for the night. Patrick Ta Major Glow Creme & Powder Light Reflecting Translucent Highlighter Duo (Was $40) $32 at Sephora Why not add in a new highlighter to your routine? These give you that Instagram-famous wet look that melts into the skin. Patrick Ta Major Dimension III Matte Eyeshadow Palette ($70) $56 at Sephora If you need a new palette to tie your collection together, let it be this one. It's been tried-and-tested by Becker, who dubbed it her all-time favorite nude eyeshadow palette. "This eyeshadow palette is unbelievable," she says. "With one row of warm tones and one row of cool tones, I have created countless eyeshadow looks for both day and night."

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Emma Aerin Becker ) (Image credit: Emma Aerin Becker )

Patrick Ta Major Skin Hydra-Luxe Luminous Skin Perfecting Foundation for Natural Glow (Was $58) $46 at Sephora Several members of Marie Claire's team rely on this foundation for their most high-glam moments. It was the only formula that Marzovilla packed for her wedding, and it continues to wow our editors with its filter-like finished look.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: MC Staff) (Image credit: MC Staff ) (Image credit: MC Staff)

Patrick Ta Major Glow Balm (Was $50) $40 at Sephora If you've ever seen a celebrity with ridiculously glowy skin on the red carpet, this Body Balm is probably the reason why. It's a go-to for brides on their wedding day for its next-level sheen. Patrick Ta Major Brow Defining Pencil (Was $27) $22 at Sephora A brow pencil with over 650 five-star reviews at Sephora? I'm listening. I trust the makeup artist behind countless celebrity glam sessions to master the art of the perfectly-defining brow pencil, and Ta delivered with this pick. Patrick Ta Major Glow Nourishing Bronzing Body Oil (Was $52) $42 at Sephora This is your answer to post-vacation glow in a bottle. It's a favorite of beauty writer Ariel Baker for this very reason. "If I want to feel like a glowy goddess, this is the product that I pick up," she says. "It smells phenomenal and the bronzed finish that it gives my skin makes me feel like I have the perfect tan, year round."

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Ariel Baker) (Image credit: Ariel Baker) (Image credit: Ariel Baker)

Patrick Ta Major Glow High Shine Nourishing Body Oil (Was $44) $35 at Sephora If you love the look of glowy body-oiled skin but don't want the tint, try this clear formula. It's a lightweight mist that leaves your skin supple and sheeny. Patrick Ta Major Dimension Ii Rose Eyeshadow Palette (Was $70) $56 at Sephora Warm-toned makeup girlies, this palette is for you. It comes equipped with a mix of mattes and shimmers to give you a complete look in one buy. Patrick Ta Major Volume Mascara (Was $29) $23 at Sephora You've probably seen this mascara all over TikTok, but let me tell you—it's worth the hype. Reviewers love it for how inky the formula is and how dramatic their lashes look after a few swipes. Patrick Ta Major Glow Lip Shine (Was $26) $21 at Sephora You may think that great lip glosses are a dime-a-dozen, but this formula will change your mind. Gagliano loves it for how easy it is to wear. "I'm very particular when it comes to shimmer glosses. With sensitive skin, I find that some actually irritate my lips, while others just look like something I'd wear in middle school," she says. "This one, though, looks like the prettiest wash of iridescence that adds an extra little zhuzh to my everyday lip."

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Siena Gagliano) (Image credit: Siena Gagliano)

